JugJugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Prajakta Koli and other cast's salaries for the film

    First Published Jun 26, 2022, 12:54 PM IST

    Find out the salaries of the actors in the Raj A Mehta-directed film JugJugg Jeeyo, including Varun Dhawan as Kukoo, Kiara Advani as Nainaa, Anil Kapoor as Bheem, and Neetu Kapoor as Geet.
     

    JugJugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and other celebrities, is currently playing in theatres and getting rave reviews. The family-friendly drama-entertainment film is about two couples who are having marital issues. 
     

    Anil Kapoor plays Bheem to Neetu Kapoor's Geeta, while Varun Dhawan plays Kukoo to Kiara Advani's Naina. All over the country, people are praising the cast. Many people are praising the family chemistry, songs, and trailer. We'll be taking a look at the JugJugg Jeeyo cast members' salaries today.

    Varun Dhawan aka Kukoo
    In JugJugg Jeeyo, Varun Dhawan portrays Kukoo, the son of Bheem and Geeta. Up until the very end of his life, he never encounters any issues. The general public is very fond of Varun. Varun reportedly demanded Rs 12 crore for JugJugg Jeeyo.

    Anil Kapoor aka Bheem 
    In JugJugg Jeeyo, Anil Kapoor of Jhakkas plays Bheem to Neetu Kapoor's Geeta. With Kukoo and Nainaa's teacher, he is having an extramarital relationship. According to DNA, according to TellyChakkar, Anil Kapoor charged Rs 2 crore for the movie.

    Neetu Kapoor aka Geeta
    Playing Geeta is Neetu Kapoor. She doesn't know about her husband Bheem's affair because she is a simpleton. JugJugg Jeeyo marks Neetu Kapoor's long-awaited film debut. Neetu Kapoor reportedly demanded Rs 1.25 crore for the movie.

    Kiara Advani aka Nainaa 
    In JugJugg Jeeyo, Kiara Advani plays Nainaa to Varun's Kukoo. Kukoo has loved her since they were young, and they eventually get married. However, issues between Kukoo and Nainaa lead to their decision to part ways. According to reports, Kiara charged Rs 4 crore.

    Prajakta Koli aka Ginny 
    With JugJugg Jeeyo, YouTuber MostlySane aka Prajakta Koli makes her feature film debut. The youngest child of Bheem and Geeta, Ginny, is portrayed by Prajakta. Her wedding is today. Prajakta is said to have billed Rs 30 lakhs.

    Varun Sood aka Gaurav 
    In JugJugg Jeeyo, Varun Sood plays Gaurav, Ginny's ex-boyfriend. According to reports, the handsome hunk received Rs 25 lakhs for his work on the Raj A Mehta directed film.

    Maniesh Paul aka Gurpreet
    In JugJugg Jeeyo, Maniesh Paul plays Varun-older Prajakta's brother Gurpreet Saini. He has a cheerful disposition. Maniesh Paul reportedly demanded Rs 85 lakhs for the movie.

