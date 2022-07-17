HOT Videos, Pictures Alert: Esha Gupta's sexy Instagram photos show how bold she is; check out NOW
See the diva's seductive photos as Esha Gupta raises the temperature by showcasing her curvy figure in a bodycon dress.
Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram
With her bold persona, actress Esha Gupta is heating up the internet. The diva posted a stunning monochromatic photo of herself on her Instagram account in which she can be seen leaning down and striking a pose in a figure-hugging white outfit.
Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram
As a result of several followers pouring love into her in the comments area, the image quickly became popular on social media. (Video)
Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram
One person said, "Wow totally lovely," and another said, "Uff adore it." Even one of her admirers enquired as to how she maintained such a toned physique. She should star in a Hollywood film, another enthusiast urged. (Video)
Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram
Esha Gupta's stunning photoshoot in a form-fitting white dress has the internet ablaze. She turns attention while striking a seductive posture in a form-fitting white outfit.
Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram
Aashram 3 actor takes fitness extremely seriously and never skips a workout. The star isn't afraid of lifting weights; in the most recent video, she can be seen doing so with her trainer Saqib Merchant. She is shown doing the leg and shoulder workouts.
Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram
Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram
Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram
She flaunts her killer figure since she has a lethal mix of flawless beauty and a fantastic physique.
Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram
Esha, renowned for regularly increasing temperatures with her sexy picture sessions, has returned with another seductive image.
Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram
Esha is stunning in this picture. She raises the bar for her sense of style and audacity each time. Anyone would fall in love with her because of her beautiful appearance and stance.
Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram
In this one as well, she displayed her body to perfection. Don't you agree that she has a body to die for?
Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram
Esha Gupta is the only one who could lend perfection and refinement to a lingerie shoot. Esha has no problem showing off her super attractive figure. She has shown her daring side in several movies in the past.
Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram
Esha Gupta has many movies in Bollywood, most of which showcased her oomph factor. She keeps on posting her hot and sexy pictures on social media accounts.