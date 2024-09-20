Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral Korean Olympic shooter Kim Ye-ji scores first acting role as assassin. And, it has an India connection

    South Korean pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji, renowned for clinching a silver medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the Paris Olympics, is set to take on an entirely new role—this time, as an assassin on the big screen.

    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 5:08 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 20, 2024, 5:08 PM IST

    South Korean pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji, renowned for clinching a silver medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the Paris Olympics, is set to take on an entirely new role—this time, as an assassin on the big screen. The 32-year-old, who captivated audiences worldwide with her cool composure and striking presence, is now stepping into the world of acting.

    Kim’s shooting performances went viral, rapidly propelling her into internet stardom. Even tech mogul Elon Musk chimed in with praise, recognizing the precision and grace she brought to the sport. Now, following her online fame, Kim is preparing to star in Crush, a short-form spinoff series that’s part of the larger international project Asia.

    Also read: 'Tu suicide karle': Paralympics gold medal winner Navdeep Singh shares heart-breaking past (WATCH)

    A spokesperson for Seoul-based entertainment company Asia Lab confirmed the news to AFP, revealing that Kim will share the screen with Indian actress and digital influencer Anushka Sen. “We’re thrilled to see the dynamic energy and potential synergy between Kim Ye-ji and Anushka Sen as they transform into a deadly duo," the company stated.

    Since her Olympic triumph, Kim has become a pop culture phenomenon, with viral clips from the Baku World Cup in May sparking an explosion of fan art, memes, and social media edits. Her newfound popularity didn’t go unnoticed—Kim signed with a South Korean talent agency in August to manage her blossoming career. She’s even graced the pages of a magazine, striking poses in a glamorous Louis Vuitton photoshoot, signaling her entry into the world of fashion.

    With her sharp aim now set on acting, Kim Ye-ji is proving she’s a force to be reckoned with, both on and off the shooting range.

