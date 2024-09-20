Why is Shikhar Dhawan called Gabbar? The story behind the nickname

CRICKET
Shikhar Dhawan, known as the 'Gabbar' of the Indian team, has retired from international cricket. He played his last ODI in 2022.
The character 'Gabbar' was made famous by actor Amjad Khan in the 1975 film 'Sholay.' Shikhar Dhawan's Delhi friends would call him by this name.
Shikhar Dhawan's batting on the field was aggressive. He would face the bowlers fearlessly. This style of his reminded his friends of Gabbar Singh.
During a Ranji Trophy match, Shikhar Dhawan, playing for Delhi, was commentating and mocking the batsmen. His commentary included dialogues from the movie 'Sholay.'
He said that he got the name 'Gabbar' because he kept repeating a dialogue from the movie 'Sholay' while mocking the batsmen during commentary.
In an interview, Shikhar Dhawan said that while he was imitating a 'Sholay' dialogue, his coach Vijay gave him the nickname 'Gabbar.'
Shikhar Dhawan has scored 2,315 runs in 34 Tests at an average of 40.61, 7,436 runs in 167 ODIs at an average of 44.11, and 1,759 runs in 68 T20s.