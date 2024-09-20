CRICKET

Why is Shikhar Dhawan called Gabbar? The story behind the nickname

Shikhar Dhawan Retirement

Shikhar Dhawan, known as the 'Gabbar' of the Indian team, has retired from international cricket. He played his last ODI in 2022.

Origin of 'Gabbar' in Cricket

The character 'Gabbar' was made famous by actor Amjad Khan in the 1975 film 'Sholay.' Shikhar Dhawan's Delhi friends would call him by this name.

Why Shikhar Dhawan is Called 'Gabbar'

Shikhar Dhawan's batting on the field was aggressive. He would face the bowlers fearlessly. This style of his reminded his friends of Gabbar Singh.

Shikhar Dhawan Mocking Batsmen

During a Ranji Trophy match, Shikhar Dhawan, playing for Delhi, was commentating and mocking the batsmen. His commentary included dialogues from the movie 'Sholay.'

Six Words Made Shikhar Dhawan 'Gabbar'

He said that he got the name 'Gabbar' because he kept repeating a dialogue from the movie 'Sholay' while mocking the batsmen during commentary.

Who First Called Shikhar Dhawan 'Gabbar'?

In an interview, Shikhar Dhawan said that while he was imitating a 'Sholay' dialogue, his coach Vijay gave him the nickname 'Gabbar.'

Shikhar Dhawan's Cricket Career

Shikhar Dhawan has scored 2,315 runs in 34 Tests at an average of 40.61, 7,436 runs in 167 ODIs at an average of 44.11, and 1,759 runs in 68 T20s.

