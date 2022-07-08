HOT pictures: Mia Khalifa or Esha Gupta? Who looks sexy in black bikini?

Ex-porn star Mia Khalifa flaunts her sensual curves in a bold outfit and fashionably displays her derriere.

Mia Khalifa shared the images on social media with only the emojis of a seashell, a black heart, and a bunny as captions. The most recent photos show Mia modelling a black monokini.



The former pornstar posed while wearing a fairly risqué and sensuous attire, showcasing her attractive proportions.

Mia Khalifa even used the hashtags "playboy centrefold" and "playboy" while sharing the images. Mia Khalifa on being a former porn star: "It gives me profound humiliation." She said that her privacy had been thrown out the window because she was only a click away for anyone.



Mia, meanwhile, only added the seashell, blackheart, and bunny emojis to her message, appearing to be at a loss for words.

Playboy, a renowned lifestyle brand owned by PLBY Group, Inc., a leading enjoyment and leisure lifestyle firm, first announced the addition of Mia Khalifa to its creator-led digital platform in February.



The former pornstar allegedly joined the platform's founding members, including Cardi B, who holds the position of Founding Creative Director in Residence.



"I trust Playboy since I collaborated with them on a profile article in 2018 and it was one of the best, most influential media experiences I've ever had. I was thrilled and honoured when they asked me to join Centerfold, and I look forward to working with them again "as quoted by PR NewsWire, Khalifa

The beauty of Centerfold is that I can post anytime I'm feeling inspired, strong, or sexy and share so much with my audience.



For those unaware, CENTERFOLD is the newest platform that allows the greatest artists in the world to engage with their fans directly, grow their communities, and establish their own independent content and commerce enterprises.



The platform, the subsequent development in Playboy's long history at the nexus of culture and sex, is committed to artistic expression, creative freedom, and sex positivity.

