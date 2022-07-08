Vikram to Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls- 7 films, shows to watch on Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime and more

Your weekend watchlist is here, and we're back! We provide you with everything you need to start binge-watching as soon as possible, from Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls to Koffee With Karan Season 7.

By the time Friday rolls around, it will be the weekend. We don't want you to waste time scrambling to decide what to watch right now. For your convenience, we have compiled a list of everything new on various OTT platforms this weekend. All you have to do now is cancel the existing plans since we are here to offer everything to you on a silver platter.

Several shows and movies are debuting this week, including "Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls," starring Ranveer Singh and Bear Grylls, "Vikram," starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, and Suriya, and "Modern Love: Hyderabad," the second episode of the Indian version of "Modern Love," on Amazon Prime Video.

‘Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls’

Director: Khuzema Haveliwala

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Bear Grylls, Karan Kapadia

Where To Watch: Netflix

Ranveer Singh goes out in nature for an interactive reality show in which viewers may influence how the Bollywood star's search for a rare flower for his girlfriend, Deepika Padukone, leads him across the Siberian wilderness. Bear Grylls supports him admirably. On July 8, the programme makes its Netflix debut.

‘Vikram’

Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

The film "Vikram" centres on a black-ops team commanded by Amar (Fahadh Faasil) as they hunt down masked vigilantes while learning about the Vetti Vagaiyara drug syndicate gang, whose leader Sandhanam (Vijay Sethupathi) wants the narcotics to be delivered to his cold-blooded employer Rolex (Suriya). Karnan (Kamal Haasan), who is meant to be the common connection between all of them and is strangely involved in all of this, is the subject of Amar's attention.

Koffee With Karan Season 7

Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

On July 7, Koffee With Karan Season 7 debuts. The venerable celebrity discussion show is making a comeback after a four-year hiatus. This year's Karan Johar-hosted KWK 7 won't air on Star World. The conversation show will, however, debut on Disney+ Hotstar at 7 o'clock this time. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will appear as the program's opening guests.

‘Modern Love: Hyderabad’

Director: Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala, Devika Bahudhanam

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

A six-part anthology titled "Modern Love: Hyderabad" centres on new-age love tales with folks from Hyderabad. The anthology is a spin-off of the original Amazon Original "Modern Love," which is set in New York and features New York-based new age love stories. Modern Love: Mumbai was the first volume of the series to be published in India.

‘Saas Bahu Aachaar Pvt. Ltd.’

Director: Apoorv Singh Karki

Where To Watch: Zee5

"Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt. Ltd." is situated in the famous Chandni Chowk neighbourhood of Old Delhi and centres on Suman, who strives mightily to establish an achaar firm and begin her entrepreneurial path with the sincere hope of winning her children back from her ex-husband, Dilip. Her former mother-in-law is a source of support for her during her battle.



‘Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell?’

Director: Erica Gornall

Where To Watch: Lionsgate Play

The upcoming true-crime docuseries "Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell?" is based on the life of a former British socialite and the daughter of one of the biggest media moguls, Robert Maxwell. It follows the socialite's descent into serious legal trouble after she assisted American financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in abusing and sexually exploiting young girls. The documentary series is expected to contain startling revelations about her private life as well as candid observations from her intimate friends and coworkers who have never before discussed her in public.

Ante Sundaraniki

Cast: Nani and Nazriya Nazim

Where To Watch: Netflix on July 8

Ante Sundaraniki, a love comedy starring Nani and Nazriya Nazim, was made by Vivek Athreya. The movie discusses interfaith unions and also focuses on significant subjects including premarital pregnancies and reproductive problems.