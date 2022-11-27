Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    (HOT Pictures and Video) Namrata Malla's sexy dance moves in bikini top showing off her coverage goes VIRAL

    First Published Nov 27, 2022, 4:20 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla flaunts her sexy body in her latest social media post. Fans cannot contain their excitement when Namrata Malla flashes coverage of a bikini top in this video.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Namrata Malla, a Bhojpuri actress, is the current style icon for followers. She is a social media sensation as well. Her songs and videos are all quite popular on social media. (VIDEO)

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    She may be seen making outrageous videos that heat up the internet. Her admirers are going crazy over her latest video once more. (VIDEO)
     

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Namrata Malla stirs up discussion in the most recent video. You can't take your eyes off her as she dances seductively. In a black skirt and bikini top, she looks stunning.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Her frank expressions are captivating to see. Speaking of her appearance, she wore naked makeup and let her hair open.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    In this video, Namrata Malla performs the Bollywood song "Pyaar pyaar karte karte" while displaying her daring and sensual dance abilities.
     

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    She is making waves online while sporting black tights and a black bralette with blue and black design. Speaking about her overall appearance, she wore open hair and minimal makeup. In the video, she has a really sexy appearance.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Fans adore the actress's video. Considering the number of likes, the video has 19,363 total. Additionally, Namrata's supporters are gushing love in the comments area. Unbeknownst to the general public, a Telugu item song will shortly include a Bhojpuri actress.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Her favourite is being eagerly awaited by fans in the video. As a well-known belly dancer, Namrata is also referred to in the Bhojpuri film business as Nora Norah Fatehi.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Fans are falling in love with Namrata Malla's latest video. Thousands of people have liked and commented on the video. "World most sexiest and lovely female in the world," one commenter added.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Namrata Malla and popular singer Pawan Singh’s song ‘Laal Ghaghra’, that released recently, has been breaking the internet. The song has already received millions of likes from Namrata and Pawan’s fans on YouTube and looks like the actor won’t stop sharing some hot moments with the singer from their latest song. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RRR in Japan: SS Rajamouli's movie creates history, as it becomes the fastest Indian film to enter JPY300 mn club

    RRR in Japan: SS Rajamouli's movie creates history, fastest Indian film to enter JPY300 mn club

    Did Donald Trump insult Kim Kardashian? Here's what Kanye West has to say RBA

    Did Donald Trump insult Kim Kardashian? Here's what Kanye West has to say

    Hansika Motwani wedding: Actress shares glimpse of her Bachelorette party, dressed in silk robes- Video RBA

    Hansika Motwani wedding: Actress shares glimpse of her Bachelorette party, dressed in silk robes- Video

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu opt for traditional Ayurveda treatment to cure Myositis? Read this RBA

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu opt for traditional Ayurveda treatment to cure Myositis? Read this

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal first wedding anniversary: Here's how the star couple will celebrate their special day RBA

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal 1st wedding anniversary: Here's how the couple will celebrate their special day

    Recent Stories

    Six days after border violence Assam lifts travel restrictions to Meghalaya check details AJR

    Six days after border violence, Assam lifts travel restrictions to Meghalaya; check details

    football The Qatar World Cup 2022 is beaming misogyny around the world-ayh

    The Qatar World Cup 2022 is beaming misogyny around the world

    RRR in Japan: SS Rajamouli's movie creates history, as it becomes the fastest Indian film to enter JPY300 mn club

    RRR in Japan: SS Rajamouli's movie creates history, fastest Indian film to enter JPY300 mn club

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hamilton/2nd ODI: Supporters slam Sanju Samson's axe as rain plays spoilsport-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hamilton ODI: Supporters slam Sanju Samson's axe as rain plays spoilsport

    I hugged her and killed her Bengaluru techie kills 2-year-old daughter as he had no money to feed her AJR

    'I hugged her and killed her': Bengaluru techie kills 2-year-old daughter as he had no money to feed her

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon