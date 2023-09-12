HOT photos: Monalisa flaunts her SEXY body in black bikini; take a look

Monalisa's bikini photos on her Instagram page go viral on social media. Antara Biswas, aka Monalisa, treated her fans and 5.4M Insta followers with a few throwback jaw-dropping pics.

Antara Biswas, aka Monalisa, recently wowed fashionistas and beachgoers with her gorgeous beachwear combination.

The actress oozed elegance and refinement while soaking on a yacht beneath the brilliant beach sun in a lovely sunny day moment recorded on her social media.



Monalisa's outfit selection for her beach outing was nothing short of spectacular. She wore a stylish black bikini outfit that went beyond regular swimwear.

The outfit not only emphasised her natural curves but also made a strong fashion statement. The addition of a beautiful flowery red shrug offered a stunning contrast, boosting her beach look even more.



Monalisa's bikini unquestionably sets a high bar for beach fashion. Her outfit not only has a timeless charm. Monalisa is a fashion star worth imitating, whether one is planning a beach trip or simply appreciating the idealistic world of beach fashion.



The actress set the internet ablaze with her breathtaking bikini snapshots. She teamed her black bikini with a red floral shrug and huge shades. "Sunday…. Rest Day…. Snuggle Day… Happy Day ….", she captioned.



Apart from Bhojpuri, Monalisa has also worked in several languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Oriya.

She came to the limelight after getting married to Vikrant Singh on the national television channel while being a contestant on the famous Hindi reality show.