HOT photos: Monalisa flaunts her SEXY body in black bikini; take a look

    First Published Sep 12, 2023, 3:46 PM IST

    Monalisa's bikini photos on her Instagram page go viral on social media. Antara Biswas, aka Monalisa, treated her fans and 5.4M Insta followers with a few throwback jaw-dropping pics.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Antara Biswas, aka Monalisa, recently wowed fashionistas and beachgoers with her gorgeous beachwear combination.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress oozed elegance and refinement while soaking on a yacht beneath the brilliant beach sun in a lovely sunny day moment recorded on her social media.
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Monalisa's outfit selection for her beach outing was nothing short of spectacular. She wore a stylish black bikini outfit that went beyond regular swimwear.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The outfit not only emphasised her natural curves but also made a strong fashion statement. The addition of a beautiful flowery red shrug offered a stunning contrast, boosting her beach look even more.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Monalisa's bikini unquestionably sets a high bar for beach fashion. Her outfit not only has a timeless charm. Monalisa is a fashion star worth imitating, whether one is planning a beach trip or simply appreciating the idealistic world of beach fashion.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress set the internet ablaze with her breathtaking bikini snapshots. She teamed her black bikini with a red floral shrug and huge shades. "Sunday…. Rest Day…. Snuggle Day… Happy Day ….", she captioned.
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Apart from Bhojpuri, Monalisa has also worked in several languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Oriya.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She came to the limelight after getting married to Vikrant Singh on the national television channel while being a contestant on the famous Hindi reality show.

