    Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: Actor testifies against ex-wife on the second day

    First Published Apr 21, 2022, 9:15 AM IST

    Johnny Depp testified against his ex-wife Amber Heard on Wednesday for the second consecutive day.

    Image: Getty Images

    In the legal battle between actors and ex-couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor testified for the second consecutive day against Heard on Wednesday.

    For the unversed, Johnny Depp has slapped his ex-wife, actor Amber Heard with a defamation suit of $50 million after she accused him of domestic abuse. The suit is being heard at a courthouse in Fairfax County in Virginia.

    During his testimony in front of the jury, Johnny Depp described how the ex-couple would engage in long verbal fights claiming that Amber Heard would repeatedly criticise him as being a bad father. Depp also said that Heard would use a "rapid-fire, sort of endless parade of insults" against him.

    Image: Getty Images

    ALSO READ: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor says claims against him have 'no truth'

    "I was suddenly just wrong — about everything. Ms Heard was unable to be wrong. It just didn't happen," Johnny Depp said in the courtroom. Johnny Depp further revealed to the jury that they had started to record their fights, further accusing Amber Heard of "performing for the tape" in the recordings.

    Image: Getty Images

    Johnny Depp further reiterated that he had never physically hurt Amber Heard, which is a key point in their case that is being heard by the courtroom. "Violence was unnecessary. Why would you hit someone to make them agree with you? I don't think it works," Johnny Depp told the courtroom.

    ALSO READ: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: All you need to know about the legal battle

    Image: Getty Images

    In his Tuesday’s testimony, Johnny Depp had told the jury: “Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms Heard in any way, nor have I ever struck any woman in my life." The same was repeated by him in the Wednesday hearing as well.

    On Wednesday, Johnny Depp also spoke about the early days of their relationship, his drug abuse and also his childhood. Apart from this, he also told the jury that Amber Heard would sometimes drink heavily and also used drugs such as ecstasy (MDMA) and mushrooms.

    ALSO READ: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's break-up story makes it to a documentary

    Image: Getty Images

    Johnny Depp had Amber Heard got married in 2015. The following year, they parted ways and headed for a divorce. Later, in December 2018, Heard had written an op-ed for the Washington Post in which she had accused Depp of domestic violence, even though she did not directly take his name. This was followed by Depp slapping her with a defamation case in 2019, the trial of which finally began on April 10.

