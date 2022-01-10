  • Facebook
    Here's what Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl's comments on her latest social media post

    First Published Jan 10, 2022, 2:36 PM IST
    Sushmita Sen latest dance video with daughters Renee and Alisah go viral. Ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl commented on the post; take a look
     

    Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen recently shared a video where she was seen dancing with her daughters Renee and Alisah. They gave perfect workout energy as the mother and daughters danced as an alternative cardio exercise session.

    Sushmita also shared a video on her social media account where she was seen donning a navy blue crop top with white stars pairing with a pair of high-waist white trousers. Renee donned athleisure wear and Alisah dressed up in all black.
     

    The trio faced the mirror wall and set the floor on fire with their dance moves on French-Malian pop singer Aya Nakamura's track ‘Copines’. Sushmita captioned the video, “Don’t feel like working out? No problem , let’s dance!! Listen to your heart..follow the beat & move to your own rhythm!! (Cardio done) #mamaspride Alisah & @reneesen47 Thank you for always keeping me on my toes!!! #sharing #simplejoys #happiness #dancinghearts #togetherness #love #life #us #happysunday I love you guys!!! #duggadugga (sic).” (Watch Video Here)
     

    Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl cheered for Sushmita’s younger daughter and wrote, “Alisah Alisah all the way.”  Also Read: When Sushmita Sen was scared of Aishwarya Rai, she was planning to quit Miss India pageant in 1994; read this

    Last month, in December 2021, Sushmita Sen announced her breakup with Rohman Shawl. The actress had posted on Instagram, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the lover"  Also Read: Here's why Sushmita Sen does not allow boyfriend Rohman Shawl to gift her diamonds

    Both Sushmita and Rohman are clearly moved on in cordial terms with each other. Many reports suggest that Rohman, who was staying with the actress, had moved out and is reportedly living with his friend. Sushmita, 46-years-old and Rohman, 30 met through Instagram. One day, Sushmita accidentally opened Rohman's Insta message and responded. And rest is history.
     

