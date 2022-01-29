  • Facebook
    Here's how Rajinikanth reacted to Dhanush, Aishwaryaa's divorce news

    First Published Jan 29, 2022, 1:44 PM IST
    Latest reports suggest that Rajinikanth was heart-broken with the news and their family wanted the couple to reconcile

    Earlier this month, Kollywood star Dhanush and filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced that they parted ways after 18 years of marriage. The ex-couple declared their separation with an official statement on their respective social media handles. Both have two sons named Yatra and Linga; Aishwaryaa and Dhanush have plans to co-parent them. 

    Many were shocked, and some were heartbroken as the 18-years-long just ended. Not just fans but also their family members were devastated and heartbroken by their decision. Many reports came explaining why it happened, fans made some speculations, and of course, rumours were there.
     

    According to the latest info, Rajinikanth has not taken the information lightly; he was shattered and heartbroken with his daughter's separation. The superstar is not able to wrap his head around the divorce. 

    A source told a media house that Rajini was shaken by the news and kept calling it temporary. Also, both the families want Dhanush and Aishwaryaa to reconcile, leaving behind their differences. "Rajini has taken Aishwaryaa's divorce very badly. He keeps urging that the split is temporary. He has been nudging his daughter to mend her marriage," says the report.
     

    On the other hand, Dhanush's father and filmmaker Kasthuri Raja had also rejected the information of his son's divorce and called it a family quarrel. "It is a family quarrel usually between a married couple. They (Dhanush and Aishwaryaa) are not in Chennai at present. Both are in Hyderabad. I spoke to both of them over the phone and gave them some guidance." Also Read: 'It is not divorce', says Dhanush's father on son's separation from Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa

    Image: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, both are busy in their work, Dhanush is shooting for the upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Vaathi. The Telugu version of the movie has been titled Sir, directed by Venky Atluri. And Aishwaryaa is working with Bay Films on a music video. The video was shot at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Also Read: Post-divorce here's how Dhanush, Aishwaryaa plan their life ahead, also co-parenting their sons

