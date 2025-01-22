Bigg Boss 18: After Karanveer Mehra's Win Against Vivian, What Shilpa Shinde & Other Celebs Said?

First Published Jan 22, 2025, 2:58 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 2:58 PM IST

Karanveer Mehra won Bigg Boss 18, defeating Vivian Dsena in the grand finale and taking home ₹50 lakh. Industry stars celebrated his triumph: Shilpa Shinde cheered, 'You earned it,' while Niti Taylor called his success 'well-deserved. Kishwer Merchant praised his back-to-back wins, referencing Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, and Kamya Panjabi applauded his merit-based victory. Co-contender Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa hailed Mehra’s journey as the 'KVM show.' Mehra’s resilience and authenticity made him a fan favorite.

