'Dunki' actor Varun Kulkarni seeks help amid severe health crisis; Check

Actor Varun Kulkarni, known for his roles in Dunki, Scam 1992, and The Family Man, is battling severe kidney ailments and undergoing frequent dialysis. Financially strained, Kulkarni’s friends are raising funds to support his treatment, urging fans to contribute and help him recover

Dunki actor Varun Kulkarni seeks help amid severe health crisis; Check ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 1:07 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 1:07 PM IST

Varun Kulkarni, who appeared in Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 movie Dunki, is currently hospitalized due to severe kidney ailments. He is undergoing dialysis at least twice a week as part of his treatment. According to a recent update shared by his friend, Roshan Shetty, on Instagram, Kulkarni is also struggling financially as the cost of his medical care continues to escalate.

Shetty explained that despite previous fundraising efforts, the expenses for Kulkarni’s treatment remain overwhelming. He mentioned that the actor requires dialysis two to three times a week, along with regular medical attention and emergency hospital visits. Shetty also disclosed that Kulkarni had recently been rushed to the hospital for an emergency dialysis session.

Highlighting Kulkarni’s personal and professional journey, Shetty shared that Kulkarni is not only a talented artist but also a compassionate and self-made individual. Having lost both his parents at a young age, Kulkarni pursued his passion for theatre against significant odds. However, the financial challenges associated with the life of an artist have made this difficult period even more challenging for him.

ALSO READ: 'Deva': Shahid Kapoor shares another intense photo ahead of film release [PHOTOS]

Shetty appealed for financial help from fans and supporters, noting that friends and well-wishers have come together to assist Kulkarni. For those who know him personally, contributions can be made directly, while others can donate through a Ketto fundraising link created for his treatment. Shetty emphasized that every contribution, regardless of the amount, could make a significant difference. He also urged people to share the message to reach more potential supporters.

Kulkarni, who had a minor role in Dunki, has also worked in notable projects like Scam 1992 and The Family Man. Fans and colleagues are hopeful that with support, he will recover and return to the stage, continuing his artistic journey.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Income Tax officials raid Pushpa 2 director Sukumar's residence, office; read details RBA

Income Tax officials raid Pushpa 2 director Sukumar's residence, office; read details

The Raja Saab': Malavika Mohanan's fight scene from Prabhas starrer leaks [WATCH] ATG

'The Raja Saab': Malavika Mohanan's fight scene from Prabhas starrer leaks [WATCH]

Oscars 2025: When and who will announce this year's nominations; details OUT RBA

Oscars 2025: When and who will announce this year's nominations; details OUT

Rashmika Mandanna seen at airport on wheelchair, flies out for Chhaava Trailer launch [WATCH] NTI

Rashmika Mandanna seen at airport in wheelchair, flies out for Chhaava Trailer launch [WATCH]

Deva Shahid Kapoor shares another intense photo ahead of film release [PHOTOS] ATG

'Deva': Shahid Kapoor shares another intense photo ahead of film release [PHOTOS]

Recent Stories

Bengaluru: Congress leader allegedly collects Rs 3.45 lakh on Rs 45,000 loan, harasses borrower for more vkp

Bengaluru: Congress leader allegedly collects Rs 3.45 lakh on Rs 45,000 loan, harasses borrower for more

Top Hezbollah leader Sheikh Muhammad Ali Hamadi shot dead inside his home in Lebanon shk

Top Hezbollah leader Sheikh Muhammad Ali Hamadi shot dead inside his home in Lebanon

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025: 10 quotes to honor his legacy NTI

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025: 10 quotes to honor his legacy

Gap Stock Soars After Argus Upgrade On Brand’s Revival: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Gap Stock Soars After Argus Upgrade On Brand’s Revival: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Sangeeta Bijlani Skincare Diet and Fitness Secrets for Ageless Beauty RBA

PHOTOS: Salman Khan's ex-Sangeeta Bijlani's ageless beauty secrets

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's Cake Cutting Ceremony; Avinash & Other BB Celebrities Joined

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's Cake Cutting Ceremony; Avinash & Other BB Celebrities Joined

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: After Karanveer Mehra's Win Against Vivian, What Shilpa Shinde & Other Celebs Said?

Bigg Boss 18: After Karanveer Mehra's Win Against Vivian, What Shilpa Shinde & Other Celebs Said?

Video Icon
Trump Threatens 100% Tariffs on BRICS Nations If They Try to Replace Dollar | WATCH

Trump Threatens 100% Tariffs on BRICS Nations If They Try to Replace Dollar | WATCH

Video Icon
Caught on Cam: Lilac Fire Erupts in San Diego County, Residents Evacuated

Caught on Cam: Lilac Fire Erupts in San Diego County, Residents Evacuated

Video Icon
'Have Mercy on Who are Scared Now': Bishop Asks Trump to Protect LGBTQ+ Community, Migrants

'Have Mercy on Who are Scared Now': Bishop Asks Trump to Protect LGBTQ+ Community, Migrants

Video Icon