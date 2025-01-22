'Dunki' actor Varun Kulkarni seeks help amid severe health crisis; Check

Actor Varun Kulkarni, known for his roles in Dunki, Scam 1992, and The Family Man, is battling severe kidney ailments and undergoing frequent dialysis. Financially strained, Kulkarni’s friends are raising funds to support his treatment, urging fans to contribute and help him recover

Varun Kulkarni, who appeared in Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 movie Dunki, is currently hospitalized due to severe kidney ailments. He is undergoing dialysis at least twice a week as part of his treatment. According to a recent update shared by his friend, Roshan Shetty, on Instagram, Kulkarni is also struggling financially as the cost of his medical care continues to escalate.

Shetty explained that despite previous fundraising efforts, the expenses for Kulkarni’s treatment remain overwhelming. He mentioned that the actor requires dialysis two to three times a week, along with regular medical attention and emergency hospital visits. Shetty also disclosed that Kulkarni had recently been rushed to the hospital for an emergency dialysis session.

Highlighting Kulkarni’s personal and professional journey, Shetty shared that Kulkarni is not only a talented artist but also a compassionate and self-made individual. Having lost both his parents at a young age, Kulkarni pursued his passion for theatre against significant odds. However, the financial challenges associated with the life of an artist have made this difficult period even more challenging for him.

Shetty appealed for financial help from fans and supporters, noting that friends and well-wishers have come together to assist Kulkarni. For those who know him personally, contributions can be made directly, while others can donate through a Ketto fundraising link created for his treatment. Shetty emphasized that every contribution, regardless of the amount, could make a significant difference. He also urged people to share the message to reach more potential supporters.

Kulkarni, who had a minor role in Dunki, has also worked in notable projects like Scam 1992 and The Family Man. Fans and colleagues are hopeful that with support, he will recover and return to the stage, continuing his artistic journey.

