Post-divorce here's how Dhanush, Aishwaryaa plan their life ahead, also co-parenting their sons

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa's decided to end their 18-year-long marriage. When is it all started, and what next? Read this

Kollywood star Dhanush and Aishwaryaa part ways has come as a massive shock for their fans, garnering strong reactions on social media for the last few hours. Many took to social media to show their solidarity with Aishwaryaa’s superstar father, Rajinikanth says, ‘Stay strong Rajinikanth’.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth were the most loved pair in Kollywood (Tamil film industry). Both have been married for 18 years-long and have two sons named Yatra and Linga. The ex-couple requested that their fans and friends respect their decision as Dhanush and Aishwaryaa have asked for privacy to deal with personal matters.



Netizens are looking out for causes behind their divorce and thinking aloud about what could have gone wrong between Dhanush and Aishwaryaa. It is now reported that Dhanush's hectic work schedule might be one reason for the separations.



It is said that Dhanush is a workaholic and puts his work before anything else. He used to be busy because of his work commitments, travelling between cities for film shoots have taken a toll on his personal life.



During the promotions of Dhanush's latest Bollywood film Atrangi Re, the actor was not in his element. Evidently, he was going through something very personal and wanted to keep it to him, says a source close to the couple told India Today.



On the other hand, Aishwaryaa involved herself in fitness routing and her other interests. She started working towards women empowerment projects and charities. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa's concern was their kids- Yatra and Linga.


