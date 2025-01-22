What is Rudraksha? Do's & Don'ts while wearing, know benefits and significance

Benefits of Wearing Rudraksha: Rudraksha is said to have originated from Lord Shiva's tears. It is considered highly sacred and imbued with mystical power.

Benefits of Wearing Rudraksha

Lord Shiva's Favorite: Rudraksha is very dear to Lord Shiva, considered a part of his being. Wearing it is believed to invoke his blessings. According to Shiva Purana, Rudraksha originated from Shiva's tears, making it sacred and powerful. Rudraksha beads range from one to twenty-one faces, and wearing them is said to alleviate all kinds of suffering.

Rudraksha Wearing Rules

Rules for Wearing Rudraksha: Rudraksha's glory is immeasurable, but not everyone can wear it. Special care must be taken after wearing it. Let's learn about these rules. Pay attention to the thread's color; avoid black.

How to Wear Rudraksha

How to Wear Rudraksha: Always wear Rudraksha after bathing and wearing clean clothes. Chant 'Om Namah Shivaya' while wearing it. If wearing a mala, ensure an odd number of beads. A Rudraksha mala should have at least 27 beads. Never give your Rudraksha to others or wear someone else's.

More Rudraksha Guidelines

Avoid wearing Rudraksha to funerals. If attending mournful events, remove it and leave it at home. Don't wear it to places where meat is consumed or alcohol is served. Meat-eaters should not wear Rudraksha. Belief dictates that wearers should abstain from smoking and meat. Pregnant women should also avoid wearing it. If advised to wear, remove it after childbirth until the postpartum period ends.

Rudraksha and Sleep

Take off the Rudraksha before going to bed. To keep bad dreams away, you can put it under your pillow.

