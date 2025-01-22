'Acted on his own': JDU sacks Manipur unit chief for pulling support to state BJP govt, says 'we are with NDA'

Hours after Janata Dal (United), a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), withdrew its support for the BJP-led government in Manipur on Wednesday, party national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad termed the development as "misleading and baseless."

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 5:49 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 5:49 PM IST

Ksh Biren Singh, who heads Manipur's JDU unit, had written to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, informing him of the development.

"In the election to State Assembly of Manipur held in February/March, 2022, six candidates set up by Janata Dal(United) were returned. After a few months, five MLAs of Janata Dal United) defected to BJP. Trial under Tenth Schedule of Constitution of India of the five MLAs is pending before the Speaker's Tribunal. After Janata Dai(United) became a part of INDIA bloc, support to the BJP led government was withdrawn by Janata Dal(United) by informing the office of Hon'ble Governor, Leader of the House(Chief Minister) and Speaker," the letter read.

"As such, seating arrangement of the lone MLA of Janata Dal(United) in Manipur, Md. Abdul Nasir is made in the Opposition Bench in the last session of Assembly by the Speaker," the letter said.

"It is, hereby, further reiterated that Janata Dal (United), Manipur Unit does not support the BJP-led state government in Manipur, and our lone MLA, Md Abdul Nasir, shall be treated as an opposition MLA in the House," the statement read.

The JD(U)'s alignment with the INDIA bloc, a coalition formed to counter the BJP, was initiated in August 2022. However, the party later rejoined the NDA under Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership, leaving its stance ambiguous.

'Misleading & baseless': JD(U) spokesperson

Reacting to the development, JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad dismissed the Manipur unit's decision as "misleading and baseless." He asserted that the party's central leadership had neither authorized nor been consulted regarding the move.

"This is misleading and baseless. The party has taken cognisance of this, and the president of the Manipur unit of the party has been relieved of his position. We have supported NDA, and our support to the NDA government in Manipur will continue even in future," Prasad clarified.

He further added, "Manipur unit did not have any communication with the central leadership, they were not taken into confidence. He (Manipur JD(U) chief) had written the letter on his own. Considering this an act of indiscipline, action has been taken against him and relieved of his position. We are with the NDA, and the state unit will continue to serve the people of Manipur towards the development of the state."

The JD(U) had initially gained a foothold in Manipur by winning six seats in the 2022 assembly elections. However, five of its MLAs defected to the BJP, leaving only Md Abdul Nasir in the fold. These defections remain under legal scrutiny, with their disqualification pending before the Speaker's tribunal under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

Despite the JD(U) state unit's withdrawal of support, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh's BJP-led government appears unshaken. With 37 seats in the 60-member Assembly, supplemented by the backing of five Naga People's Front MLAs and three Independents, the BJP retains a comfortable majority.

Also read: Setback as Nitish Kumar's JDU withdraws support to BJP-led government in Manipur

