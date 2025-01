Bigg Boss 18 runner-up Vivian Dsena celebrated his journey with a cake that read, 'Kings win trophies, but legends win hearts.' Hosted by his wife, Nouran Aly, the party was a joyful reunion with contestants like Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra. The heartfelt gathering highlighted Dsena’s strong bonds and appreciation for fans' support, proving his impact beyond the show.