Infographic Hub | A Guided Tour Of White House As Donald Trump Becomes 47th US President

First Published Jan 22, 2025, 4:58 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 4:58 PM IST

Welcome to a tour of the White House as Donald Trump becomes the 47th President of the United States. White House is the historic residence and workplace of every US president since John Adams. Located at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., this iconic building spans over 55,000 square feet and features 132 rooms, including the famous Oval Office and the Cabinet Room. Did you know it also has a bowling alley, a swimming pool, and a jogging track? Watch as we explore the fascinating layout and unique amenities of the White House.

