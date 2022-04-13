Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Haye Ram, sharam kar', Urfi Javed trolled for flaunting 'bra' on cut out top at Mumbai airport (Pictures)

    First Published Apr 13, 2022, 4:36 PM IST

    Urfi Jawad was photographed at the airport, giving trolls more excuses to mock her. Her haircut drew the attention of internet users.

    Urfi Javed, an internet star, is noted for her unusual sense of style. The Bigg Boss OTT star's unique and odd dress choices never fail to astound netizens. Every time the paparazzi catch a glimpse of the actress, her attire becomes the talk of the town.
     

    Urfi was photographed at the airport on Wednesday, April 13, giving trolls even more opportunity to mock her. Urfi Javed is seen dressed up in a provocative white cut-out top, a black bralette, and classic denim slacks in a video posted by famed Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani.
     

    At the airport, the TV star showed off her toned body. Urfi looked stunning in her dewy makeup. But Urfi's hair style drew our attention; the TV actress had a bunch of clips in her hair to match her white top.
     

    Urfi, too, posted photos from the airport in her social media page and wrote, “Swipe right to see the hairstyle !! 😅😅Painted the pins myself !” One of the comments read, “With all the pins in her hair, I wonder how she’ll cross the security gate in airport.
     

    Some social media users usually trolled Urfi for her hairstyle and clothing. While one wrote, “She has ACTUALLY cut off her tshirt for this😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 omg.” Another wrote,"shirt neeche karna bhull gayi didi🙌🙌."

    Urfi was recently embroiled in a slew of issues after Bollywood designer Farah Khan Ali claimed in one of her remarks, "People are mocking her, and she believes they appreciate the way she dresses. I wish someone had told her."

    Urfi attacked Farah on Instagram, writing, "Telling me to change because the world doesn't like me is telling me that I should change. You slut shamed me discreetly. I don't see you openly delivering the same counsel to famous kids."
     

    Urfi Javed was recently featured in a music video alongside her rumoured singer lover Kunwarr. Aside from that, Urfi appeared on Bigg Boss OTT last year but was the first candidate to be evicted. Also Read: Vishu 101: Kavya Madhavan to Manju Warrier to Samantha; here are 8 outfit ideas

    She has also appeared on television in programmes like as Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also appeared for a period in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and then as Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Also Read: Meet Urfi Javed's mother Zakiya Sultana; check out her pictures

