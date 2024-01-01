Happy Birthday Vidya Balan: 6 saree looks to steal from her closet

On January 01, actress Vidya Balan turns a year older, and to celebrate this occasion let us look at her beautiful saree collection.

Vidya Balan is known for her elegant saree collection through which she changed the levels of fashion choices.

Red silk saree

Vidya Balan's red silk saree had a classic red hue with a rich silk texture, providing a visually appealing and classy effect. She accessorized her look with gold jhumkis, matching bangles, and a ring. Her light makeup and a nicely done hairdo completed the image.

Green handwoven Mul saree

The 'Kahaani' actress' green handwoven Mul saree came with a sleeveless blouse and came with a blue border.

Parrot green silk saree

The actress wore a lovely parrot green silk saree which was perfect for a festive look or any family occasion. She wore a heavy necklace and bangles to complete the look.

Black and white striped saree

Vidya Balan's black and white striped saree comes with a cutout lace border and half sleeves blouse with golden lines.

Printed saree

The 45-year-old's printed saree displays class and elegance. The saree comes with a red blouse that has heavy work on it. The entire saree is red, black, and white with prints on it.

Blue saree

Vidya Balan's blue saree comes with a half-s deep neck blouse. The saree had white prints made on it.