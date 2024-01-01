Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Birthday Vidya Balan: 6 saree looks to steal from her closet

    First Published Jan 1, 2024, 11:47 AM IST

    On January 01, actress Vidya Balan turns a year older, and to celebrate this occasion let us look at her beautiful saree collection.

    article_image1

    Vidya Balan is known for her elegant saree collection through which she changed the levels of fashion choices. 

    article_image2

    Red silk saree

    Vidya Balan's red silk saree had a classic red hue with a rich silk texture, providing a visually appealing and classy effect. She accessorized her look with gold jhumkis, matching bangles, and a ring. Her light makeup and a nicely done hairdo completed the image.

    article_image3

    Green handwoven Mul saree

    The 'Kahaani' actress' green handwoven Mul saree came with a sleeveless blouse and came with a blue border. 

    article_image4

    Parrot green silk saree

    The actress wore a lovely parrot green silk saree which was perfect for a festive look or any family occasion. She wore a heavy necklace and bangles to complete the look. 

    article_image5

    Black and white striped saree

    Vidya Balan's black and white striped saree comes with a cutout lace border and half sleeves blouse with golden lines.

    article_image6

    Printed saree

    The 45-year-old's printed saree displays class and elegance. The saree comes with a red blouse that has heavy work on it. The entire saree is red, black, and white with prints on it. 

    article_image7

    Blue saree

    Vidya Balan's blue saree comes with a half-s deep neck blouse. The saree had white prints made on it. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' actor Shaheer Sheikh blessed with a baby girl, wife Ruchikaa Kapoor shares post RKK

    'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' actor Shaheer Sheikh blessed with a baby girl, wife Ruchikaa Kapoor shares post

    Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh to get have destination wedding in Goa? Here's what we know RKK

    Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh to have destination wedding in Goa? Here's what we know

    Bigg Boss 17: Double or triple eviction? Apart from Rinku Dhawan, Neil Bhatt, THIS contestant gets eliminated RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Double or triple eviction? Apart from Rinku Dhawan, Neil Bhatt, THIS contestant gets eliminated

    Thalapathy 68 first look: Vijay to play double role in upcoming film titled, 'The Greatest of All Time' RKK

    Thalapathy 68 first look: Vijay to play double role in upcoming film titled, 'The Greatest of All Time'

    Watch: Arbaaz Khan proposes Sshura Khan on his knees, unseen proposal video goes viral RKK

    Watch: Arbaaz Khan proposes Sshura Khan on his knees, unseen proposal video goes viral

    Recent Stories

    Record number of devotees throng Jagannath Temple in Puri (WATCH)

    Record number of devotees throng Jagannath Temple in Puri (WATCH)

    New Year rush in Karnataka: Hampi sees 1 lakh tourists, around 25000 visit Anjanadri, Gokarna vkp

    New Year rush in Karnataka: Hampi sees 1 lakh tourists, around 25000 visit Anjanadri, Gokarna

    Tea vs Coffee: Which one is more healthier? rkn

    Tea vs Coffee: Which one is more healthier?

    Southern Railway raises red flag for Kerala's SilverLine citing hindrance for future development: Report rkn

    Southern Railway raises red flag for Kerala's SilverLine citing hindrance for future development: Report

    'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' actor Shaheer Sheikh blessed with a baby girl, wife Ruchikaa Kapoor shares post RKK

    'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' actor Shaheer Sheikh blessed with a baby girl, wife Ruchikaa Kapoor shares post

    Recent Videos

    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Residents and devotees thank PM Modi for bringing 'Ram Rajya' to Ayodhya (WATCH)

    PM Modi has brought Ram Rajya to Ayodhya: Residents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon