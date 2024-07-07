Happy Birthday Rishab Shetty: 6 best movies of Kantara star; know more about the Kannada actor

Rishab Shetty is a multifaceted talent, excelling as an actor, director, writer, and producer in the entertainment industry. Here are seven of his best movies.



Rishab Shetty is a multidimensional artist that excels as an actor, director, writer, and producer in the entertainment business. While many talented individuals contribute to many types of entertainment by directing, acting, writing, or producing, few excel at all of these tasks like Rishab Shetty does.

Rishab received international fame for his critically and commercially successful film Kantara, in which he wrote, directed, and starred. However, his significant knowledge encompasses a wide range of cinematic genres within Kannada film. His engagement in numerous parts of filmmaking positions him as a versatile film personality capable of managing complete productions independently.

Rishab ShettyRishab has acted in films including Bell Bottom, Katha Sangama, Hero, and Garuda Gamana. Vrishabha Vahana, Harikathe Alla Girikathe, and Kantara demonstrate his versatility, even in minor roles.

His filmography also includes Ricky, Kirik Party, and Sa, which he directed and wrote.Hello, Pra.Shaale Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai, Kantara, and Chapter 1. Rishab has also produced important films, like Sa.Hello, Pra. Shaale Kasaragodu. Koduge: Ramanna Rai, Katha Sangama, Hero, Pedro*, and Shivamma Yarehanchinala.

This diversified portfolio demonstrates Rishab's broad interest and expertise in filmmaking across numerous fields. Furthermore, Rishab created Shivamma Yarehanchinala, which generated waves at several film festivals and is presently available on theatre screens. The film is receiving a lot of positive feedback from people all over.

Notably, he won the National Film Award for Best Children's Film at the 66th National Film Awards for Sarkari. Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai. All eyes are now on Kantara: Chapter 1, Rishab's highly anticipated follow-up to his trailblazing blockbuster that left an everlasting impression on the nation.

Kantara (2022):

Role: Lead Actor, Director, Writer

Details: This film is a compelling drama centred around a small village in Karnataka and explores themes of tradition and modernity.

Kirik Party (2016):

Role: Director, Writer

Details: A coming-of-age comedy-drama about college life, friendship, and love. The film was a major success and resonated with young audiences.

Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai (2018):

Role: Director, Actor

Details: A heartwarming film that revolves around the struggles of a Kannada medium school in a border town and highlights the importance of preserving one's language and culture.



Ricky (2016):

Role: Director

Details: A romantic action drama that intertwines a love story with issues related to nax

Ulidavaru Kandanthe (2014):

Role: Actor

Details: Directed by Rakshit Shetty, this crime drama is known for its non-linear narrative and unique storytelling style, where Rishab played a significant role.

Bell Bottom (2019):

Role: Actor

Details: A crime comedy film set in the 1980s, where Rishab Shetty played a pivotal role. The movie was appreciated for its nostalgic feel and humor.

