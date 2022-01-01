Happy birthday Nana Patekar: Famous dialogues of actor which are evergreen

Nana Patekar is known to be one of the most versatile stars in the Hindi and Marathi film industry. Take a look at his famous dialogues which have been evergreen, right here

Nana Patekar is known to be one of the most versatile stars in the entertainment industry. The Ab Tak Chappan star made his debut with the movie Gaman in 1978. He was seen in many Marathi films and has also won a lot of National Film Awards. We have made a compilation of the top five dialogues of the stare that has been famous throughout his career.

Yeshawant – Inspector Yeshawant Lohar "Ek Machhar, saala ek machhar insaan ko aadmi se hijada bana deta hai. Ek khatmal puri raat ko aapahij kar deta hai.Subha ghar se niklo ,bheed ka ek hissa bano. Sham ko ghar jao, daru piyo aur bacchee paida karo". Nana tells this dialogue in his deep voice. There is this jail scene where he talks about his daily life to a commoner.

Parinda – Anna "Dhanda Kishan, Dhande mein koi kissi ka bhai nahi hota". In this scene, Anna explains Jackie Shroff that he killed Karan (Anil Kapoor) as it was part of the business. Kishen does not respond when Anna tells this to him. Nana Patekar had won a National Award and also a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Ab Tak Chappa – Inspector Sadhu Agashe "Ek police inspector joint commissioner ke saath kya argument karega? Unko bhi koi bada saahab bola hoga, um sab system ka hissa hai. System decide karta hai apun follow karta hai".



Natsmarat – Ganpat Ramchandra Belwalkar "Koni ghar deta ka? Ghar. Eka toofanala kooni ghar deta ka? In the movie, Natsamarat Nana Patekar essays the role of theatre actor Ramchandra Belwalkar.