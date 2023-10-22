Happy birthday Kim Kardashian: 6 unknown facts about the model

Kim Kardashian is an American well-known celebrity and businesswoman who turned 43 years old yesterday. On this occasion, we have listed some lesser-known facts about her.

Early career in retail

Before her rise to fame, Kim worked in the retail industry. She owned a clothing store called D-A-S-H with her sisters Kourtney and Khloé. This experience in fashion laid the groundwork for her later success in the industry.

First marriage

Kim Kardashian was married to music producer Damon Thomas in 2000. This marriage ended in divorce in 2004.

Parfum line

Kim Kardashian has a line of fragrances. She launched her first perfume, "Kim Kardashian," in 2009, and it was a commercial success. Her fragrance business has since expanded to include multiple scents.

Legal studies

Kim has expressed an interest in becoming a lawyer. She is studying to become a lawyer through California's non-traditional legal apprenticeship program, with the goal of advocating for criminal justice reform.

Criminal justice reform advocacy

Kim has been involved in criminal justice reform efforts and has successfully advocated for the release of several prisoners who were serving long sentences for non-violent offenses.

Work as a stylist

Before achieving fame, Kim worked as a stylist for celebrities like Lindsay Lohan and Brandy. Her early exposure to the fashion and entertainment industry played a role in her eventual success.