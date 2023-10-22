Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy birthday Kim Kardashian: 6 unknown facts about the model

    First Published Oct 22, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

    Kim Kardashian is an American well-known celebrity and businesswoman who turned 43 years old yesterday. On this occasion, we have listed some lesser-known facts about her.

    article_image1

    Early career in retail

    Before her rise to fame, Kim worked in the retail industry. She owned a clothing store called D-A-S-H with her sisters Kourtney and Khloé. This experience in fashion laid the groundwork for her later success in the industry.

    article_image2

    First marriage

    Kim Kardashian was married to music producer Damon Thomas in 2000. This marriage ended in divorce in 2004.

    article_image3

    Parfum line

    Kim Kardashian has a line of fragrances. She launched her first perfume, "Kim Kardashian," in 2009, and it was a commercial success. Her fragrance business has since expanded to include multiple scents.

    article_image4

    Legal studies

    Kim has expressed an interest in becoming a lawyer. She is studying to become a lawyer through California's non-traditional legal apprenticeship program, with the goal of advocating for criminal justice reform.

    article_image5

    Criminal justice reform advocacy

    Kim has been involved in criminal justice reform efforts and has successfully advocated for the release of several prisoners who were serving long sentences for non-violent offenses.

    article_image6

    Work as a stylist

    Before achieving fame, Kim worked as a stylist for celebrities like Lindsay Lohan and Brandy. Her early exposure to the fashion and entertainment industry played a role in her eventual success.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17: Kangana Ranaut asks Salman Khan to display his playful 'flirting skills' with her - WATCH vma

    Bigg Boss 17: Kangana Ranaut asks Salman Khan to display his playful 'flirting skills' with her - WATCH

    Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan can now work on Indian projects as Bombay High Court lifts ban RKK

    Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan can now work on Indian projects as Bombay High Court lifts ban

    Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to divulge their wedding video? Know details vma

    Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to divulge their wedding video? Know details

    Priyanka Chopra wishes Parineeti Chopra on her 35th birthday says, 'surrounded by love and joy always'

    Priyanka Chopra wishes Parineeti Chopra on her 35th birthday says, 'surrounded by love and joy always'

    Navratri 2023 Day 8: Details on Ma Mahagauri and Puja Significance ATG EAI

    Navratri 2023 Day 8: Details on Ma Mahagauri and Puja Significance

    Recent Stories

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Ross Taylor predicts India as favourites for the title on home turf osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ross Taylor predicts India as favourites for the title on home turf

    Fire & Fury Corps pays tribute to Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman for supreme sacrifice in Siachen AJR

    Fire & Fury Corps pays tribute to Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman for supreme sacrifice in Siachen

    Bigg Boss 17: Kangana Ranaut asks Salman Khan to display his playful 'flirting skills' with her - WATCH vma

    Bigg Boss 17: Kangana Ranaut asks Salman Khan to display his playful 'flirting skills' with her - WATCH

    Israel-Hamas war: Former Saudi intelligence chief advocates India-like civil disobedience resolution (WATCH) snt

    Israel-Hamas war: Former Saudi intelligence chief advocates India-like civil disobedience resolution (WATCH)

    Kerala: Discarded lottery ticket becomes lucky number for Kottayam man; wins Rs 1 crore rkn

    Kerala: Discarded lottery ticket becomes lucky number for Kottayam man; wins Rs 1 crore

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon