    Happy anniversary Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt; Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan shower love, SEE PICS

    First Published Apr 14, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

    One year ago, on this special day, lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wed at their favourite balcony, where they spent some of their most precious moments dating. The couple received love and well wishes from Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, and Alia's mother, Soni Razdan.
     

    After dating each other for about five long years, last year, the love birds finally tied the knot on 14 April 2022 at their Vastu home in the presence of only close friends and family.

    Mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor also shared an image of Alia and Ranbir during the wedding ceremony on her Instagram account. In the background of the image is a portrait of Rishi Kapoor. She captioned the post: "Happy anniversary my beautiful people. My heartbeats. Love and blessings."

    Every time the couple makes an appearance in public or gives emotional peeks, they redefine romance and frequently give relationship goals. As per reports, Ranbir and Alia started dating soon after they began shooting for filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. 

    Sharing some pictures, Soni Razdan, too, took to her Instagram and posted a story where she wrote, "On this day last year, my sweet's promised to be with each other through thick and thin and through good times and all kinds of times. Happy Anniversary you two. Wishing you both a joyous journey onwards."

    Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also wished the couple on their wedding anniversary. Sharing a wedding picture of them being showered with rose petals, Riddhima wrote, “Happy 1st anniversary to Raha's Mummy and Daddy.”

    Neetu and Riddhima are close to Alia Bhatt and insist on pampering her on social media. On Alia's 30th birthday last month, Neetu took to social media and wrote, "Happy birthday BAHURANI (daughter-in-law). Only love and more love."

    Ranbir proposed to Alia during their vacations in Masai Mara, Kenya. Can you imagine, now they are parents to a beautiful child? A long way, right? But surely, a 100 more to go! Happy Anniversary to you both.

