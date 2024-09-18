Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Govinda once talked about marrying Neelam Kothari despite getting engaged to Sunita; here's what he said

    While many actresses longed to be with Bollywood 90s' star Govinda, Chichi discovered love in the arms of Neelam Kothari, despite his commitment made towards Sunita.

    First Published Sep 18, 2024

    The Bollywood of the 1990s would not have been the same without Govinda. His humorous blockbusters made him an on-screen celebrity and a popular off-screen figure. Many actresses wanted to be with Govinda, and Chichi found love in the arms of Neelam.

    In a candid interview with Stardust, Govinda expressed his desire to be with Neelam Kothari. "I was never her cup of tea anyway. I am a ghati. An unpolished boor, and she's a Dresden doll. Clean, pure, polished and dignified. We would probably never have got along."

    Govinda also revealed in the interview that he had even taken Neelam to meet his family. While his father was very happy, his mother thought that he should honour the commitment made towards Sunita.

    "My dad was very keen that I marry Neelam. He was very fond of her. She had even visited him with her family. Yes, she had come to Virar. Actually, I took her and her mother to see my father. And he was very happy. But my mother thought differently. She felt that since I had given my word to Sunita, I must honour it. And I knew that if I didn't do it, it would hurt her," told Govinda.

    Govinda spoke about how things changed between him and Sunita once he became famous and began receiving more jobs, saying, "Once I started getting busier, my relationship with Sunita changed. She began to feel uneasy and envious. And I was of no assistance. 

    "She would nag me and I would lose my temper. We had constant fights. In one of those fights, Sunita said something about Neelam, and I lost my head and called it quits. I asked Sunita to leave me. I broke off my engagement with her. And had Sunita not called me after five days and coaxed me into it again, I would probably have married Neelam," Govinda had added.

    While Govinda and Sunita have been blissfully married for more than 30 years, Neelam married Sameer Soni in 2011. 

