Telugu superstars Prabhas, Gopichand fought over THIS actress in 2004

Prabhas and Gopichand are best friends in the industry. Their friendship has been going on for many years. But it seems that there was a fight between the two over a girl.

Prabhas has now crossed the Pan India image and has acquired a global star image. His films have a huge craze abroad. In North America, `Kalki 2898 AD` created new records. Despite having such an image, Prabhas is personally very cool. There is no ego, no evil, no selfishness.

Even though he is such a big star, he is shy and reserved. That's why he doesn't come out in public much, doesn't talk much. He does his own thing and goes. He says that he cannot speak, but he will entertain through films and will give two or three films a year. Darling shows the same down-to-earth attitude towards friends.

Prabhas and Gopichand acted together in the movie `Varsham`. It is noteworthy that both of them acted as hero villains. In this, Prabhas is the hero while Gopichand played the villain. After that, these two did not shine together on the silver screen again. There were comments that it would be nice if they acted together in movies like `Salar`, and the movie would be awesome. It would have been a sensational movie indeed. But that chance was missed. The makers didn't think so. From a commercial point of view, Malayalam actor Prithviraj was chosen.

Leaving these things aside, it seems that there was a fight between Prabhas and Gopichand twenty years ago. Gopichand revealed that matter. He also leaked this secret in front of Balayya. Prabhas's fuses blew out. He died of tension. And if you look at what happened, you will know that Prabhas and Gopichand acted together in the movie `Varsham`.

However, Gopichand, who participated in Balakrishna's talk show Unstoppable with NBK, said that Prabhas and he had a fight over a girl. When asked what year it was, Gopichand initially said 2008. After that, Balayya asked curiously, "Tell me, tell me." Giving a twist to it, Gopichand said that it was not in 2008, sir, but in 2004 that we had a fight over a girl.

After thinking for a while, Gopichand gave a twist. He poured water saying that they had a fight over Trisha and that they fought for Trisha, the heroine of both of them in the movie. Darling took a breath. It is noteworthy that Darling commented that our boy went somewhere. It was full of laughter from beginning to end. This was the highlight of Balakrishna's show.

