Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Georgina Rodriguez at Cannes 2023: Ronaldo's girlfriend, Netflix star wears £1million Chopard necklace-Photos

    First Published May 27, 2023, 10:35 AM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez walks the Cannes red carpet in a gleaming gold gown as she represents Chopard, a Swiss luxury watch and jewellery company.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, is no stranger to gorgeous looks. She recently drew attention to herself with her dress and looks at the annual Cannes Film Festival.
     

    article_image2

    Getty Photos

    Georgina wore a gleaming gold gown to this year's prestigious event. Chopard, a Swiss luxury watch and jewellery company, shared photographs of her walking down the red carpet in Cannes on their Instagram page.

    article_image3

    Getty Photos

    Georgina and Ronaldo have been dating since 2017, having met a year prior. They have five children together, including Cristiano Jr., Ronaldo's son from a previous relationship.

     

    article_image4

    Getty Photos

    Mateo and Eva, their first two children, were born in June 2017. Rodriguez has two additional children, Alana Martina, in November 2017 and Bella, on April 2022.

    article_image5

    Getty Photos

    Georgina Rodriguez shows off a £1MILLION necklace and a big diamond ring on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

    article_image6

    Getty Photos

    Georgina has previously posed for Tiffany & Co. and was featured on the front cover of Elle magazine earlier this year.

    article_image7

    Getty Photos

    Georgina Rodriguez attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d'Antibes, France. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Video Ashish Vidyarthi on his second marriage with Rupali Barua, says 'age doesn't matter...' RBA

    Video: Ashish Vidyarthi on his second marriage with Rupali Barua, says 'age doesn't matter...'

    Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma looks perfect in Richard Quinn's gown; Virat Kohli gives best reaction RBA

    Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma looks perfect in Richard Quinn's gown; Virat Kohli gives best reaction

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui breaks down his thoughts on 'The Kerala Story' controversy vma

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui breaks down his thoughts on 'The Kerala Story' controversy

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her F1 Grand Prix debut; KNOW the details arb

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her F1 Grand Prix debut; KNOW the details

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 promo OUT: See first glimpse of Salman Khan hosted reality series; know details vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 promo OUT: See first glimpse of Salman Khan hosted reality series

    Recent Stories

    Flight operations affected at Delhi Airport after heavy downpour; officials issue advisory AJR

    Flight operations affected at Delhi Airport after heavy downpour; officials issue advisory

    Video Ashish Vidyarthi on his second marriage with Rupali Barua, says 'age doesn't matter...' RBA

    Video: Ashish Vidyarthi on his second marriage with Rupali Barua, says 'age doesn't matter...'

    Karnataka Cabinet expansion: 24 legislators to take oath as ministers today; portfolios to be announced AJR

    Karnataka Cabinet expansion: 24 legislators to take oath as ministers today; portfolios to be announced

    Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma poses with Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Renata Notni (Photos) RBA

    Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma poses with Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Renata Notni (Photos)

    Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma looks perfect in Richard Quinn's gown; Virat Kohli gives best reaction RBA

    Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma looks perfect in Richard Quinn's gown; Virat Kohli gives best reaction

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon