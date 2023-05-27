Georgina Rodriguez at Cannes 2023: Ronaldo's girlfriend, Netflix star wears £1million Chopard necklace-Photos

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez walks the Cannes red carpet in a gleaming gold gown as she represents Chopard, a Swiss luxury watch and jewellery company.



Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, is no stranger to gorgeous looks. She recently drew attention to herself with her dress and looks at the annual Cannes Film Festival.



Georgina wore a gleaming gold gown to this year's prestigious event. Chopard, a Swiss luxury watch and jewellery company, shared photographs of her walking down the red carpet in Cannes on their Instagram page.

Georgina and Ronaldo have been dating since 2017, having met a year prior. They have five children together, including Cristiano Jr., Ronaldo's son from a previous relationship.

Mateo and Eva, their first two children, were born in June 2017. Rodriguez has two additional children, Alana Martina, in November 2017 and Bella, on April 2022.

Georgina Rodriguez shows off a £1MILLION necklace and a big diamond ring on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

Georgina has previously posed for Tiffany & Co. and was featured on the front cover of Elle magazine earlier this year.

