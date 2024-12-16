BJP nominated Rajya Sabha MP Maestro Ilayaraja denied entry to sanctum sanctorum of Srivilliputhur temple

Music composer Ilaiyaraaja was reportedly stopped from entering the sanctum sanctorum of the Srivilliputhur Andal Temple, causing controversy

BJP nominated Rajya Sabha MP Maestro Ilayaraja denied entry to sanctum sanctorum of Srivilliputhur temple ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 10:08 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 10:08 AM IST

Ilaiyaraaja, who debuted as a music composer with the film 'Annakili,' has captivated Tamil cinema audiences with his music for over 45 years. Even at 80, he remains a busy composer. His latest project, 'Viduthalai Part 2,' is set to release on December 20th.

BJP nominated Rajya Sabha MP Maestro Ilayaraja denied entry to sanctum sanctorum of Srivilliputhur temple ATG

During a recent visit to the renowned Srivilliputhur Andal Temple, Ilaiyaraaja was received by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. He visited the Periya Perumal shrine, Nandavanam, and Andal shrine. However, when he attempted to enter the Artha Mandapam in front of the Andal Temple's sanctum sanctorum, he was reportedly stopped by temple officials and devotees, causing a stir.

ALSO READ: Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passes away at 73; family confirms

Citing a violation of protocol, they reportedly escorted him out. Ilaiyaraaja then proceeded to offer prayers from outside the Artha Mandapam and was honored with a garland by the priests. The incident has sparked controversy online, with netizens condemning the act and questioning traditional practices.

Yesterday, the district collector of Tiruvannamalai was denied entry for prayers at the temple. Today, a similar situation arose with Ilaiyaraaja. His removal from the Srivilliputhur Andal Temple's Artha Mandapam is now a trending topic on social media, and the issue has the potential to escalate further.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Gang behind Mushtaq Khan kidnapping also targeted Shakti Kapoor, reveals UP Police AJR

Gang behind Mushtaq Khan kidnapping also targeted Shakti Kapoor, reveals UP Police

Diljit Dosanjh warns of concert halt in India, says 'I will not perform until..'; Read on NTI

Diljit Dosanjh warns of concert halt in India, says 'I will not perform until..'; Read on

I made tablas for him, he made my life: Tabla maker Haridas Vhatkar remembers friendship with Zakir Hussain snt

I made tablas for him, he made my life: Tabla maker Haridas Vhatkar remembers friendship with Zakir Hussain

Guru Randhawa's cryptic 'PUNJAB' post sparks speculation amid Diljit's controversy; Read on NTI

Guru Randhawa's cryptic 'PUNJAB' post sparks speculation amid Diljit’s controversy; Read on

I sincerely apologise Telugu star Mohan Babu after visiting injured journalist in hospital RBA

‘I sincerely apologise’: Telugu star Mohan Babu after visiting injured journalist in hospital

Recent Stories

Yogi Adityanath outlines grand plans for Mahakumbh 2025, slams opposition vkp

Yogi Adityanath outlines grand plans for Mahakumbh 2025, slams opposition

Gang behind Mushtaq Khan kidnapping also targeted Shakti Kapoor, reveals UP Police AJR

Gang behind Mushtaq Khan kidnapping also targeted Shakti Kapoor, reveals UP Police

Diljit Dosanjh warns of concert halt in India, says 'I will not perform until..'; Read on NTI

Diljit Dosanjh warns of concert halt in India, says 'I will not perform until..'; Read on

Global saints applaud the grand, clean and modern Mahakumbh in Prayagraj anr

Mahakumbh 2025: Global saints applaud the grand, clean and modern Mahakumbh in Prayagraj

Kerala: TDB to introduce queue-free darshan for devotees taking forest routes to Sabarimala temple anr

Kerala: TDB to introduce queue-free darshan for devotees taking forest routes to Sabarimala temple

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon