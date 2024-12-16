BJP nominated Rajya Sabha MP Maestro Ilayaraja denied entry to sanctum sanctorum of Srivilliputhur temple

Ilaiyaraaja, who debuted as a music composer with the film 'Annakili,' has captivated Tamil cinema audiences with his music for over 45 years. Even at 80, he remains a busy composer. His latest project, 'Viduthalai Part 2,' is set to release on December 20th.

During a recent visit to the renowned Srivilliputhur Andal Temple, Ilaiyaraaja was received by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. He visited the Periya Perumal shrine, Nandavanam, and Andal shrine. However, when he attempted to enter the Artha Mandapam in front of the Andal Temple's sanctum sanctorum, he was reportedly stopped by temple officials and devotees, causing a stir.

Citing a violation of protocol, they reportedly escorted him out. Ilaiyaraaja then proceeded to offer prayers from outside the Artha Mandapam and was honored with a garland by the priests. The incident has sparked controversy online, with netizens condemning the act and questioning traditional practices.

Yesterday, the district collector of Tiruvannamalai was denied entry for prayers at the temple. Today, a similar situation arose with Ilaiyaraaja. His removal from the Srivilliputhur Andal Temple's Artha Mandapam is now a trending topic on social media, and the issue has the potential to escalate further.

