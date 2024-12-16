Zakir Hussain’s Death: AR Rahman mourns the loss and regrets missed collaborations; Read on

 Legendary tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, 73, passed away due to health complications. AR Rahman mourns his loss, reflecting on missed collaborations and his lasting musical legacy.

Zakir Hussain's Death: AR Rahman mourns the loss and regrets missed collaborations; Read on NTI
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 10:36 AM IST

The news of the death of legendary tabla maestro Ustaad Zakir Hussain has left the entire country in shock and sorrow. The iconic musician, renowned for his unparalleled mastery of the tabla, passed away at the age of 73 due to complications related to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. His family confirmed the heartbreaking news on Monday, announcing that Zakir Hussain had been receiving treatment at a hospital in San Francisco for the past two weeks.

Tributes and condolences poured in from all corners of the world, with people from various fields expressing their deep grief over the loss. One such tribute came from renowned composer AR Rahman, who shared his heartfelt message on social media. Rahman expressed regret at not being able to collaborate with Zakir Hussain as frequently in recent years, despite having planned an album together. Rahman hailed the tabla maestro as an "inspiration" and a "towering personality" whose influence on music was immeasurable.

Zakir Hussain's legacy is not only that of a virtuoso musician but also a dedicated teacher and mentor. He was known for elevating the tabla to global recognition, reaching audiences far and wide. His commitment to nurturing future generations of musicians left a profound impact on countless students around the world. His family reflected on his role as an educator, stating that he hoped to inspire the next generation to push musical boundaries further.

The tabla maestro's contribution to the world of music spanned decades, and his collaborations with prominent artists from various genres left an indelible mark on the global music scene. His work as a cultural ambassador has made him an iconic figure, not just in India, but around the world. Zakir Hussain’s music will continue to inspire, and his absence will undoubtedly be felt deeply by music lovers everywhere.

Zakir Hussain is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola, and their daughters, Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time, as they cope with the immense loss of a beloved husband, father, and mentor. The musical world mourns the loss of a true legend whose contributions to the art form are unparalleled.

As the news of his passing reverberates across the globe, Zakir Hussain’s immense legacy as one of the greatest musicians of all time will forever be remembered. His artistry, teaching, and cultural impact will continue to inspire generations of musicians for years to come.

