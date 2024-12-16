Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passes away at 73; family confirms

Legendary Tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain passed away at the age of 73 in San Francisco due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. His family confirmed the news through an official statement on Monday, leaving the music world in mourning. Hussain’s unmatched legacy and influence remain etched in the hearts of music lovers globally, inspiring countless generations.

Hussain is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola, his daughters Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi, their families, his brothers Taufiq and Fazal Qureshi, and his sister Khurshid Aulia.

Health Update Prior to His Passing

On Sunday, Hussain’s friend and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia shared that the Tabla maestro had been admitted to a San Francisco hospital’s ICU due to heart-related issues. While rumors about his demise circulated on the same day, they were refuted by his publicist, who stated that he was undergoing treatment at the hospital. The family had then sought prayers and blessings for his recovery, but details regarding his condition were not disclosed.

Family’s Tribute to Zakir Hussain

In their statement announcing his demise on Monday, Hussain’s family emphasized his enduring contributions to music as a teacher, mentor, and educator. They noted that his work had left a significant mark on numerous musicians, adding that Hussain hoped to inspire future generations to explore new musical horizons. The family also described him as a cultural ambassador and one of the greatest musicians of all time. They requested privacy during this period of grief.

Zakir Hussain: A Life of Musical Brilliance

Born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai’s Mahim, Zakir Hussain was the son of legendary Tabla master Ustad Allarakha, who was the longtime accompanist of Ravi Shankar. Displaying an early talent for rhythm, Hussain began learning Tabla from his father at the age of three and performed his first concert at the age of 12.

As a child prodigy, Hussain collaborated with Indian music legends like Ravi Shankar, Ali Akbar Khan, and Shivkumar Sharma. His pioneering efforts to blend Indian classical music with global sounds brought him recognition as a cultural bridge. His collaborations with artists such as The Beatles, Yo-Yo Ma, Charles Lloyd, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer, Mickey Hart, and John McLaughlin established Indian classical music on the global stage.

Contributions to World Music

Hussain’s rhythmic mastery transcended borders, allowing him to connect Indian music with diverse genres. His notable collaborations included iconic projects such as Shakti (with John McLaughlin and L. Shankar), Remember Shakti, Making Music, Planet Drum, and Tabla Beat Science. He also worked with acclaimed musicians like George Harrison, Van Morrison, and Pharoah Sanders.

Hussain's exceptional career included multiple honors, such as Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, along with a Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and Fellowship. He won two Grammy Awards for Planet Drum with Mickey Hart and three more Grammys in 2024—one with Shakti and two for collaborations with Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer, and Rakesh Chaurasia.

Recognition Beyond Borders

Zakir Hussain made history as the first Indian to win three Grammy Awards in a single night. His global acclaim extended to accolades like the U.S. National Heritage Fellowship in 1999, SFJazz’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017, and the Aga Khan Award in 2022, which recognized his unparalleled contribution to the world’s musical heritage and social impact.

A Legacy That Lives On

Zakir Hussain’s profound influence on the world of music will continue to resonate. His pioneering spirit, combined with his dedication to teaching and mentoring, ensures his place as one of history’s most revered musicians. The Tabla maestro's departure marks the end of an era, but his legacy remains a source of inspiration for generations to come.

