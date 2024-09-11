Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Anant Ambani pays tribute to Lalbaugcha Raja; offers prayers [PHOTOS]
Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, shares a profound bond with Ganpati Bappa. Known for his devotion, Anant attributes his well-being to the deity’s blessings. This year, he offered a 20-kg gold crown worth Rs. 15 crore to Lalbaugcha Raja, expressing his endless gratitude and love for the Lord
Anant Ambani at Lalbaugcha Raja
Anant Ambani, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, shares a deep spiritual connection with Ganpati Bappa. Having faced multiple health challenges, Anant attributes his recovery and well-being to the blessings of Lord Ganesha. His devotion to the deity is reflected in his frequent visits to seek Bappa's blessings
Anant Ambani has long been associated with the famous Lalbaugcha Raja during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. His strong faith and gratitude toward Ganpati Bappa have kept him connected with this iconic deity, a bond strengthened over time with prayers and offerings
This year, Anant Ambani offered a grand gift to Ganpati Bappa — a stunning 20-kg gold crown worth Rs. 15 crore. This act was not just a donation but a reflection of Anant's endless devotion, symbolizing his eternal love and respect for the deity
On September 10, 2024, Anant Ambani visited Lalbaugcha Raja with his security detail to seek blessings. Dressed in a blue sherwani, he performed a heartfelt ritual, placing kumkum and chawal at Bappa's feet, followed by a prayer, displaying his deep reverence
This Ganesh Chaturthi was extra special for Anant Ambani as it was his first after his grand wedding with Radhika Merchant. His visit to Lalbaugcha Raja was a heartfelt gesture of gratitude, thanking Lord Ganesha for the blessings and prosperity bestowed upon him
Anant’s gesture of presenting the gold crown was not just an offering; it symbolized the eternal bond between him and Ganpati Bappa. Anant has often credited Ganesha for his life’s blessings, calling the deity his friend and guide through many lifetimes