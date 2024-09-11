Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Anant Ambani pays tribute to Lalbaugcha Raja; offers prayers [PHOTOS]

    Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, shares a profound bond with Ganpati Bappa. Known for his devotion, Anant attributes his well-being to the deity’s blessings. This year, he offered a 20-kg gold crown worth Rs. 15 crore to Lalbaugcha Raja, expressing his endless gratitude and love for the Lord

    article_image1
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 12:44 PM IST

    Anant Ambani at Lalbaugcha Raja

    Anant Ambani, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, shares a deep spiritual connection with Ganpati Bappa. Having faced multiple health challenges, Anant attributes his recovery and well-being to the blessings of Lord Ganesha. His devotion to the deity is reflected in his frequent visits to seek Bappa's blessings

    article_image2

    Anant Ambani at Lalbaugcha Raja

    Anant Ambani has long been associated with the famous Lalbaugcha Raja during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. His strong faith and gratitude toward Ganpati Bappa have kept him connected with this iconic deity, a bond strengthened over time with prayers and offerings

    article_image3

    Anant Ambani at Lalbaugcha Raja

    This year, Anant Ambani offered a grand gift to Ganpati Bappa — a stunning 20-kg gold crown worth Rs. 15 crore. This act was not just a donation but a reflection of Anant's endless devotion, symbolizing his eternal love and respect for the deity

    article_image4

    Anant Ambani at Lalbaugcha Raja

    On September 10, 2024, Anant Ambani visited Lalbaugcha Raja with his security detail to seek blessings. Dressed in a blue sherwani, he performed a heartfelt ritual, placing kumkum and chawal at Bappa's feet, followed by a prayer, displaying his deep reverence

    article_image5

    Anant Ambani at Lalbaugcha Raja

    This Ganesh Chaturthi was extra special for Anant Ambani as it was his first after his grand wedding with Radhika Merchant. His visit to Lalbaugcha Raja was a heartfelt gesture of gratitude, thanking Lord Ganesha for the blessings and prosperity bestowed upon him

    article_image6

    Anant Ambani at Lalbaugcha Raja

    Anant’s gesture of presenting the gold crown was not just an offering; it symbolized the eternal bond between him and Ganpati Bappa. Anant has often credited Ganesha for his life’s blessings, calling the deity his friend and guide through many lifetimes

