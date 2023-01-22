Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gandhi Godse Screening: Rekha, Poonam Dhillon and many more at the event

    First Published Jan 22, 2023, 11:24 AM IST

    Director Rajkumar Santoshi and his wife, Manila Santoshi, were also snapped at the screening. The couple's daughter Tanisha Santoshi, marks her debut with the film and was also spotted 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Tanisha Santoshi, who makes her feature film debut. Rekha and Khushi Kapoor have sighted at a Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh screening. Director Rajkumar Santoshi and his wife, Manila Santoshi, were also photographed at the screening.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood diva Rekha looks beautiful in a white saree spotted at director Rajkumar Santoshi's film Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh's screening.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Tanisha Santoshi and Poonam Dhillon were spotted at director Rajkumar Santoshi's film Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh's screening.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood director Rajkumar Santoshi posed for the shutterbugs at his film Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh's screening.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actress Poonam Dhillon posed for the shutterbugs at his film Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh's screening.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actress Mahima Choudhary posed for the shutterbugs at his film Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh's screening.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actresses Tanisha Santoshi and Rekha posed for the shutterbugs at his film Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh's screening.

