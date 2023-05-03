Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who wore expensive jewellery

    First Published May 3, 2023, 10:13 PM IST

    Here are the Bollywood celebrities who wore expensive jewelry on various red carpet appearances and wowed their fans, from Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone, and many more. (Anushri Bokade)

    article_image1

    Image: Getty Images

    Here are the Bollywood celebrities who wore expensive jewelry on various red carpet appearances and wowed their fans, from Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone, and many more.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Priyanka Chopra:

    At Met Gala 2023, Priyanka Chopra, the global icon, stunned everyone with her graceful and refreshing look. The Bulgarian Diamond, which she donned, has only added more glamour to her style, which was Rs 204 cr.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Deepika Padukone:

    Ravishing and gorgeous Deepika Padukone donned her diamond-green emerald neckpiece costing more than Rs 8 lakh at the Oscars. Everyone was in awe of the beauty and grace she is.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Alia Bhatt:

    In her debut at the Met Gala red carpet in 2023, Alia Bhatt made every fan’s head turn by wearing ace designer Prabal Gurung's couture outfit and expensive jewelry.

    article_image5

    Image: Urvashi Rautela / Instagram

    4. Urvashi Rautela: 

    Bollywood actress and beauty icon Urvashi Rautela made a bold fashion statement by wearing a Bulgari bracelet that cost Rs 70 lakh.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty Images

    5. Isha Ambani:

    Isha Ambani fans were in awe as she made a fashion statement in the MET Gala 2023 charity fashion benefit evening by donning diamond jewelry worth Rs 100 crores.

    article_image7

    Image: Katrina Kaif / Instagram

    6. Katrina Kaif:

    Katrina Kaif is on our list as she made an unconventional choice by wearing her engagement ring and wore Tiffany’s ring, which is worth Rs 8 lakh.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar to Vikram Vedha: Watch these brilliant movies and shows on OTT platforms arb

    From Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar to Vikram Vedha: Watch these brilliant movies and shows on OTT platforms

    From Baahubali 2 to KGF Chapter 2: South films that broke box office records arb

    From Baahubali 2 to KGF Chapter 2: South films that broke box office records

    Hindi dubbed version of Bengali show Mon Phagun to be aired soon, know details here ADC

    Hindi dubbed version of Bengali show 'Mon Phagun' to be aired soon, know details here

    Late Kollywood filmmaker Manobala smoked 200 cigarettes EACH DAY? Know details vma

    Late Kollywood filmmaker Manobala smoked 200 cigarettes EACH DAY? Know details

    IPL 2023: After verbal duel with Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted at a temple in Delhi (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: After verbal duel with Gambhir, Kohli and Anushka spotted at a temple in Delhi (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    From Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar to Vikram Vedha: Watch these brilliant movies and shows on OTT platforms arb

    From Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar to Vikram Vedha: Watch these brilliant movies and shows on OTT platforms

    From Baahubali 2 to KGF Chapter 2: South films that broke box office records arb

    From Baahubali 2 to KGF Chapter 2: South films that broke box office records

    Summer 2023 Home Decor Get inspired by these 8 tips MSW

    Summer 2023 Home Decor Get inspired by these 8 tips

    IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings: Rain plays spoilsport as LSG and CSK share honours, while Ayush Badoni rocked with the bat-ayh

    IPL 2023: Rain plays spoilsport as LSG and CSK share honours, Ayush Badoni rocks with the bat

    Need help with what to pack for lunch this summer? Here are eight time-saving lunch ideas to fill your stomach MSW

    Need help with what to pack for lunch this summer? Here are eight time-saving lunch ideas to fill your stomach

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon