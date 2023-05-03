From Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who wore expensive jewellery

Here are the Bollywood celebrities who wore expensive jewelry on various red carpet appearances and wowed their fans, from Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone, and many more. (Anushri Bokade)

Image: Getty Images

Image: Getty Images

1. Priyanka Chopra: At Met Gala 2023, Priyanka Chopra, the global icon, stunned everyone with her graceful and refreshing look. The Bulgarian Diamond, which she donned, has only added more glamour to her style, which was Rs 204 cr.

Image: Getty Images

2. Deepika Padukone: Ravishing and gorgeous Deepika Padukone donned her diamond-green emerald neckpiece costing more than Rs 8 lakh at the Oscars. Everyone was in awe of the beauty and grace she is.

Image: Getty Images

3. Alia Bhatt: In her debut at the Met Gala red carpet in 2023, Alia Bhatt made every fan’s head turn by wearing ace designer Prabal Gurung's couture outfit and expensive jewelry.

Image: Urvashi Rautela / Instagram

4. Urvashi Rautela: Bollywood actress and beauty icon Urvashi Rautela made a bold fashion statement by wearing a Bulgari bracelet that cost Rs 70 lakh.

Image: Getty Images

5. Isha Ambani: Isha Ambani fans were in awe as she made a fashion statement in the MET Gala 2023 charity fashion benefit evening by donning diamond jewelry worth Rs 100 crores.

Image: Katrina Kaif / Instagram