Box Office: 'Ek Villain Returns' disappoints on first day; here’s how Shamshera, Vikrant Rona performed

After the failure of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera, hopes were laid on Kiccha Sudeep’s ‘Vikrant Rona’ and Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’. However, neither of the films could do wonders at the box office.

Image: Official film posters

Friday saw the big battle of box office between three films - Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep’s ‘Vikrant Rona’, John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor-starrer ‘Ek Villain Returns’ and ‘Shamshera’ featuring actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. However, none of the three films could do wonders at the ticket window. Neither of the two films earned up to Rs 1 crore on Friday. While ‘Vikrant Rona’ saw a dip of 60 per cent in its collections on Friday, ‘Shamshera’ has filed to collect Rs 50 crore in the first week of its release. Take a look at how Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria-starrer ‘Ek Villain Returns’ performed on its opening day.

Image: T Series/Instagam

Ek Villain Returns: Starring John Abraham, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor, Ek Villain Returns, managed to rake in Rs 6.50 crore on the first day. The film, directed by Mohit Suri, is a sequel to the 2014 superhit film 'Ek Villain'. ALSO READ: 'Ek Villain Returns' Exclusive: It was great doing action again after a long time, says Arjun Kapoor

Image: Kiccha Suddep/Instagram

Vikrant Rona: The Hindi version of Kiccha Sudeep's film 'Vikrant Rona' did a business of Rs 1 crore on the first day. But the second day's collection has seen a drop. The big reason for this is the theatrical release of 'Ek Villain Returns', because of which the number of shows of 'Vikrant Rona' got reduced and the film has collected around Rs 75 lakhs on the second day. Overall, the film’s collection, including all languages, dropped by 60 per cent. ALSO READ: Vikrant Rona Collection Day 2: Kiccha Sudeep’s film sees a 60% drop

Image: Official film poster

Shamshera: The film did a business of around Rs 50 lakh on the eighth day. Shamshera has barely been able to cross the Rs 40 crore mark in eight days. Considering this, trade analysts are estimating that the film will be able to touch only Rs 43 crores.

Image: Official film poster