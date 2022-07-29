'Ek Villain Returns' Exclusive: It was great doing action again after a long time, says Arjun Kapoor

While Arjun Kapoor reveals that he is happy to return to screens with an action film, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria talk about the camaraderie they developed through the film’s promotions. Read the excerpts of Asianet Newsable’s exclusive interview where the stars talk about the film and their experience.

The wait for ‘Ek Villain’ to ‘return’ on the screens is finally over with Mohit Suri’s sequel to the 2014 film that starred actors Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. Now, eight years after its prequel, the villain has returned with its sequel, titled ‘Ek Villain Returns.’ Starring actors John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, the second part, was released in the theatres today on Friday, July 29.

While the audience is now reviewing ‘Ek Villain Returns’, Asianet Newsable brings you an exclusive conversation with actors Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani where they speak about the film, working with Mohit Suri, the banter and camaraderie, and more. Excerpts:

Q. Ek Villain Returns is a multi-starrer film. What has been the experience of filming it?

Arjun Kapoor: Disha (Patani) and I have worked with Mohit (Suri) in the past, so it was an exciting thing for us to work with him again. His vision of the sequel has been a lot different. It was physically a challenging film for all of us because we shot it through the covid. And at the same time, it was great doing action again after a long time.

It was also fun to romance Tara (Sutaria) because off-screen we managed to create a friendship and had banter which came in handy since our romance in the film has some similar vibes. Overall, working on Ek Villain Returns was hard work but at no time did it feel like I didn’t enjoy filming it.

ALSO READ: Ek Villain Returns: Here’s what Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria’s breakfast looks like

Q. John Abraham, Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor have all worked with Mohit Suri in the past. But you have associated with him for the first time. How did you find him as a director?

Tara Sutaria: Mohit Suri and I managed to create a wonderful equation very early on. We have had a certain repo over the last two years that has consisted of so many interesting conversations. He is somebody who is informed about what he wants to do; he is very particular about what he likes to do and what he wants to create on the screen. I really appreciate that about him. For Mohit, music is a very important part of his films and that is one of the main reasons why I wanted to do this film; I always wanted to sing and I got to do that with this film.

I don’t think anybody made me feel like a newcomer on the sets working with Mohit Suri. With Arjun (Kapoor), Disha (Patani) and of course John (Abraham), you tend to feel secure, safe, protected and happy, and that is what Mohit Suri’s set makes you feel like.

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor Exclusive: 'Got to bust your guts and b***s in this profession'

Q. A lot of camaraderie has been seen between you two actresses that have been visible through the promotions. How was it working with each other?

Tara Sutaria: We gelled more with each other over the promotional schedules rather than the sets. We have shot together on heavier days, so there was not that much room for banter as much as we have liked it to be. However, we did make up for it during the promotions. It has been really great working with Disha.

Q. Every character has some sort of grey element in it which has been visible through the trailer. As actors, when you perform a character like this, do you feel the constant need to switch on and off it, once you return home from the shoot?

Disha Patani: It just gets harder in the sense that when you come back home from the shooting, you feel heavier. You think about it at all times.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Is Arjun Kapoor getting married? Ek Villain Returns actor reveals the truth!

Meanwhile, Ek Villain Returns, helmed by Mohit Suri has been receiving mixed reviews so far. Many social media users have called it a ‘nail-biting’ film that keeps you gripped onto the seats. The film also marks the debut of Tara Sutaria as a singer.