Vikrant Rona Collection Day 2: Kiccha Sudeep’s film sees a 60% drop

In a shocker, Kiccha Sudeep’s pan-India film ‘Vikrant Rona’ has seen a drastic downfall on day two at the box office.

Image: Kiccha Suddep/Instagram

Despite the addition of Salman Khan's name, Kiccha Sudeep’s pan-India 'Vikrant Rona', has been completely rejected by the Hindi-speaking audience of the country. While the film got a great opening day response in Karnataka, the collections on the second day of its release have taken a massive hit. The film's earnings have seen a decline of about 60 per cent on the second day. It was believed that this Kannada film would get a record opening on the very first day by being dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, but after the marketing and promotion of the film, the film did not turn out to be anything special.

Image: Kiccha Suddep/Instagram

Final figures for the first day: According to the final figures of the first day, 'Vikrant Rona' made a total net collection of Rs 19.60 crore in the country. Out of this, the film earned Rs 16.05 crore from its Kannada version alone. The film's collection in Hindi was less than its Telugu collection. While the Telugu version of the film earned Rs 1.6 crore, the collection in Hindi was only Rs 1.3 crore. The film earned just Rs 55 lakh in Tamil whereas, in Malayalam, the collection could not go beyond a lakh on the first day. ALSO READ:

Image: Varinder Chawla

Not enough marketing and promotions: The makers of 'Vikrant Rona' did not promote the film in the Hindi-speaking areas. Due to this, the film earned only Rs 8 crore on the second day of release i.e., on Friday, according to the initial figures. ALSO READ: Ram Setu: Subramanian Swamy to sue Akshay Kumar over ‘falsification’

Image: Varinder Chawla

Difficult to collect Rs 50 crore in the first week: 'Vikrant Rona', which earned Rs 19.6 crore on the first day of release, has earned only Rs 8 crore on the second day. This means that its earnings have fallen by almost 60 per cent on the second day itself. Now all eyes are on the collection of the film on Saturday and Sunday. If the series of earnings of the first two days continues even further, then the dream of earning Rs 50 crores in the first weekend of the film does not seem to be fulfilled. ALSO READ: Neena Gupta finds Kartik Aaryan hot and sexy; here’s why

Image: Varinder Chawla