Georgina Rodriguez gushes over 'man of her dreams' Ronaldo ahead of Portugal vs Czech Republic

Georgina Rodriguez looked on cloud nine as the model took to Instagram to share a slew of snaps on a private jet with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez appears to be on cloud nine as she took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a slew of photographs on a private jet with the Portuguese superstar.

The 28-year-old Spanish model has been spending time alone while her partner has been engaged with Portugal's UEFA Nations League campaign. Also read: Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez paid nearly Rs 2 lakh for Dolce & Gabbana lemon print dress

As the 37-year-old trains for his team's clash against the Czech Republic, Georgina shared pics from a few days ago when the couple were travelling in their luxury private jet.

Georgina wore a stunning cream dress with a keyhole cut out in the front, revealing her ample cleavage. She paired her look with a cream Hermes handbag, chain, a watch and several bracelets and a casual sporting yellow trainers.

In one shot, she cosied up to the Manchester United star Ronaldo for an adorable loved-up photo. Captioning the string of images, she wrote, "A few days ago with the man of my dreams."

The luxury pictures come after Georgina visited the Ibiza gallery sporting a Dolce & Gabbana lemon-printed body-hugging midi.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo will hope to continue impressing his fans when Portugal locks horns with the Czech Republic on Thursday. Ahead of the crucial clash, the United legend was seen soaking the sun in his homeland as fans gaga over Ronaldo's fit body. Also read: Red-hot Ronaldo soaks the heat ahead of Portugal's clash against Czech Republic

