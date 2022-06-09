Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Georgina Rodriguez gushes over 'man of her dreams' Ronaldo ahead of Portugal vs Czech Republic

    First Published Jun 9, 2022, 2:17 PM IST

    Georgina Rodriguez looked on cloud nine as the model took to Instagram to share a slew of snaps on a private jet with Cristiano Ronaldo.

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez appears to be on cloud nine as she took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a slew of photographs on a private jet with the Portuguese superstar.

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    The 28-year-old Spanish model has been spending time alone while her partner has been engaged with Portugal's UEFA Nations League campaign. 

    Also read: Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez paid nearly Rs 2 lakh for Dolce & Gabbana lemon print dress

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    As the 37-year-old trains for his team's clash against the Czech Republic, Georgina shared pics from a few days ago when the couple were travelling in their luxury private jet.

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    Georgina wore a stunning cream dress with a keyhole cut out in the front, revealing her ample cleavage. She paired her look with a cream Hermes handbag, chain, a watch and several bracelets and a casual sporting yellow trainers.

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    In one shot, she cosied up to the Manchester United star Ronaldo for an adorable loved-up photo. Captioning the string of images, she wrote, "A few days ago with the man of my dreams."

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    The luxury pictures come after Georgina visited the Ibiza gallery sporting a Dolce & Gabbana lemon-printed body-hugging midi.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Meanwhile, Ronaldo will hope to continue impressing his fans when Portugal locks horns with the Czech Republic on Thursday. Ahead of the crucial clash, the United legend was seen soaking the sun in his homeland as fans gaga over Ronaldo's fit body.

    Also read: Red-hot Ronaldo soaks the heat ahead of Portugal's clash against Czech Republic

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Portugal will start as favourites in their clash against the Czech Republic, who are second in their UEFA Nations League group. The Czechs made a decent start to their campaign as they held Spain 2-2 in last week's draw but will need to step up when they take on the Ronaldo and Co. 

