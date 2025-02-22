Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro spark dating rumours

Andrew Garfield was previously linked to spiritual reader Kate Tomas, but the two reportedly split "months" before Tomas revealed in October that they were no longer together.

Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield, known for his roles in films like 'The Amazing Spider-Man' and 'Tick, Tick... Boom!', has been quietly dating actress Monica Barbaro, a source has confirmed to People magazine.

According to People magazine, Garfield and Barbaro have been spending time together in a low-key manner.

"They've been really lowkey and have been spending time together quietly," the source told People magazine.

The two were spotted together at W Magazine's annual Best Performances party in Los Angeles on January 4, alongside Eddie Redmayne and Lynn Hirschberg.

They were also seen sitting together in the audience during a performance of Richard II at the Bridge Theatre on London's West End, starring Jonathan Bailey.

In a video posted on social media, the pair was seen chatting before the show began, dressed casually in baseball caps.

Garfield was previously linked to spiritual reader Kate Tomas, but the two reportedly split "months" before Tomas revealed in October that they were no longer together.

He was also previously linked to his 'Amazing Spider-Man' co-star Emma Stone in the 2010s and model Alyssa Miller in 2021-2022.

According to People magazine, in an interview, Garfield made it clear that he has no interest in sharing details of his personal life and romantic relationships with the public.

"I have never, and I won't ever, speak about or confirm or deny anything about my personal life with anyone, ever," he said.

Barbaro, who is known for her roles in films like 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'A Complete Unknown', recently earned her first-ever Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Joan Baez in the Bob Dylan biopic. 

