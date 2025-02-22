Tamannah Bhatia's Odela 2 teaser launch at Maha Kumbh; Deets inside

The highly anticipated upcoming film Odela 2 starring Tamannah Bhatia has launched the teaser of the film. Here is why the makers took the decision to launch it in Maha Kumbh and here is what the actress has to say about the film.

Tamannah Bhatia who had incredible filmography and a significant appreciation as a special song artist in the recent films is now back with another power packed film. Tamannah is going to be featured in the upcoming film 'Odela 2,' which is the sequel to 'Odela Railway Station,' released in 2022, starring Hebba Patel. This film was critically acclaimed, and fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel.

Tamannah Bhatia's Odela 2 teaser launch:

Tamannah Bhatia, along with the team of Odela 2, has launched the teaser of the film 'Odela 2' at Prayagraj on the auspicious days of Maha Kumbh. Tamannah Bhatia was introduced as the Shiva Shakthi in the teaser, making it more spiritual and attentive to the audience.

Makers of Odela 2 took to their Instagram handle to post their pictures from the Maha Kumbh and left a heartfelt note saying, ''A divine start at the pious place Team #Odela2 at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj all set for the teaser launch."

Tamannah Bhatia's speech at Odela 2 teaser launch:

During the event, Tamannah took the moment to speak about this film on stage. She called herself lucky for having an opportunity to take up this role and be a part of this film. She further said, ''When we started the film, it was a very small idea, like a short theme. But this is more than that. Along with the money and collections, you will also receive virtue from God. Bringing the team along with the actors to Maha Kumbh and making the teaser launch happen at the auspicious times and at this place. We are not here just for the movie, but we are all the true devotees. This event couldn't have given us so much happiness and satisfaction anywhere other than the Prayagraj.''

Tamannah also thanked the makers for always being supportive and providing the strength and support that is needed to make the film. This film is expected to be a huge hit after Tamannah's previous film 'Stree 2' hit the 1000 crore club, and her dance in the song Aaj Ki Raat took the internet by storm.

