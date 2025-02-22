SS Rajamouli to Atlee: 10 Indian directors with zero flop movies

Entertainment
There are many directors in the country who have not given a single flop film in their career so far. Know about 10 such directors...
Rajamouli has been directing Telugu films for 25 years, delivering 12 hits like Eega, Baahubali 2, and RRR, without a single flop.
Sukumar, who has given 9 Telugu films like 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', has been in the film industry for 21 years. He has not faced any flop film till now.
Nag Ashwin, who has been directing for 10 years, is known for Telugu films like 'Kalki 2898 AD' and 'Mahanati'. He has directed 4 films so far and all have been successful.
Prashanth Neel, who has given franchises like 'KGF' and 'Salaar', has been directing Kannada and Telugu films for 11 years. His 4 films have been released and none have flopped.
Atlee is originally a Tamil film director. In 12 years, he directed 5 films 'Raja Rani', 'Theri', Mersal, Bigil' and 'Jawan', all of which were superhits and blockbusters.
In 2003, Hirani stepped into direction with 'Munnabhai MBBS' and has directed 6 films in 22 years. The special thing is that not one of these has been a flop.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga has been directing films for 8 years. His three films 'Arjun Reddy', 'Kabir Singh' and 'Animal' have been released and all three have been blockbusters.
Ayan has given three films 'Wake Up Sid', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' in the last 16 years as a director and not one of these films has been a flop.
Lokesh Kanagaraj has been directing Tamil films for 9 years, delivering 6 hits like Avial, Maanagaram, Kaithi, Master, Vikram, and Leo, all being superhits or blockbusters.
Tamil film director Mari Selvaraj has directed 4 films Pariyerum Perumal, Karnan, Maamannan, Vaazhai in 7 years and all four have been hits.
