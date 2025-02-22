Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal says, "Honoured beyond words!" after PM Modi applauds for his role as Chhatrapati

Speaking at the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi on Friday, PM Modi lauded Maharashtra's significant contribution to both Marathi and Hindi cinema.

Feb 22, 2025

In a current event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the historical drama 'Chhaava', starring Vicky Kaushal, for its portrayal of the bravery of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Speaking at the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi on Friday, PM Modi lauded Maharashtra's significant contribution to both Marathi and Hindi cinema.

He particularly mentioned how 'Chhaava', based on the life of the Maratha ruler, has gained nationwide appreciation.

PM Modi said, "Ye Maharashtra aur Mumbai hi hai jisne Marathi filmon ke saath-saath, Hindi cinema ko ye unchai di hai. Aur in dino toh, Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai." (Maharashtra and Mumbai have elevated Hindi cinema along with Marathi films, and Chhaava is making waves these days.)

He also credited Shivaji Sawant's historical Marathi novel Chhava for introducing the valour of Sambhaji Maharaj to a wider audience.

Touched by the Prime Minister's recognition, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to express his gratitude, resharing PM Modi's post with the caption, "Honoured beyond words! Grateful to Hon. PM Narendra Modi Ji. #Chhaava."

His co-star, Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Yesubai in the film, also expressed her thanks on social media, writing, "Thank you @narendramodi sir. It's truly an honour."

'Chhaava', directed by Laxman Utekar, has performed phenomenally at the box office since its release on February 14.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film crossed the Rs 200 crore mark on Thursday, thanks to a strong showing during the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti holiday on Wednesday.

Adarsh shared, "200 NOT OUT: CHHAAVA IS SENSATIONAL... RECORD HOLD IN MAHARASHTRA... Chhaava makes a grand entry into the Rs 200 crore club, aided by the #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharajJayanti holiday boost on Wednesday [Day 6]."

The film, which also stars Akshaye Khanna, tells the compelling story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Maharashtra has emerged as the strongest market for the film, with Rajasthan and West Bengal also seeing increased footfall mid-week. 

