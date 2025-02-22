Hollywood star Alec Baldwin diagnosed with PTSD post Rust accident

Alec Baldwin discusses the terrible loss of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins for the first time on his reality program. Hilaria, his wife, also discussed his PTSD diagnosis on the same program.

Published: Feb 22, 2025, 3:37 PM IST

Alec Baldwin has publicly discussed the loss of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins for the first time on his reality program, The Baldwins, which he co-hosts with his wife, Hilaria.

In 2021, while filming Rust, Baldwin unintentionally shot a loaded pistol, killing Hutchins. On the February 23 edition of the show, Hilaria disclosed that her husband had been diagnosed with PTSD as a result of the incident. She stated, "He was diagnosed with PTSD, and in his lowest times, he asks, 'If an accident had to happen today, why am I still here? "Why couldn't it have been me?"

Baldwin pondered on the tragedy and the subsequent court struggle. He remembered telling a buddy, "I'm happier when I'm asleep than when I'm awake."

Speaking directly to his wife, he said, "This has been really strange. I mean, I can't believe we're going through this, and I always feel more sorry for you than for myself, because I think, "Well, you know."

The court action against Baldwin was dropped in December 2024. Special Prosecutor Kari Morrissey dropped her appeal against the dismissal, bringing the matter to an end. Baldwin's lawyers, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, stated, "Today's decision to dismiss the appeal is the final vindication of what Alec Baldwin and his attorneys have said from the beginning - this was an unspeakable tragedy, but Alec Baldwin committed no crime."

Hutchins was slain when Baldwin brandished a pistol at her while preparing a camera shot. Hannah Gutierrez, the film's main weapons handler, accidentally loaded the rifle with a live cartridge, and it discharged.

Gutierrez was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in March and punished the next month. 

