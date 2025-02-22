Ganga’s unique bacteriophages kill germs 50X faster, reveals Padma Shri Ajay Sonkar

Despite over 60 crore visitors and countless holy dips during Mahakumbh, the Ganga remains completely germ-free. Its secret lies in 1,100 types of bacteriophages, which naturally purify the water by eliminating pollution and killing 50 times more germs than their number, even altering their RNA. Ganga is the world’s only freshwater river with such extraordinary self-purification power, reveals a study conducted by a leading scientist.  
 

Ganga's unique bacteriophages kill germs 50X faster, reveals Padma Shri Ajay Sonkar
Author
Asianet Newsable English
Published: Feb 22, 2025, 9:22 PM IST

Padma Shri Dr. Ajay Sonkar, who was once praised by APJ Abdul Kalam, has unveiled a groundbreaking revelation about Ganga water at Mahakumbh. The top scientist likens Ganga’s power to seawater, crediting its bacteriophages for eliminating pollution and harmful bacteria before vanishing themselves. Known as Ganga’s ‘security guard,’ these bacteriophages instantly purify the river. Dr. Sonkar, a global researcher in cancer, genetic code, cell biology, and autophagy, has also collaborated with leading institutions like Wageningen University, Rice University, Tokyo Institute of Technology, and Harvard Medical School. 

Padma Shri Dr. Ajay Sonkar reveals that Ganga water contains 1,100 types of bacteriophages, which act like security guards—identifying and eliminating harmful bacteria with precision. Bacteriophages, though 50 times smaller than bacteria, possess incredible power. They infiltrate bacteria, hack their RNA, and ultimately destroy them. During Maha Kumbh, as lakhs take a holy dip, Ganga detects body-released germs as a threat. Its bacteriophages activate instantly to neutralize them. The specialty of bacteriophages is that they destroy only harmful bacteria. 

Ganga’s 1,100 types of bacteriophages target and destroy various germs. Each phage rapidly produces 100-300 new ones, which continue the attack, eliminating harmful bacteria. Ganga’s bacteriophages are host-specific, targeting only bacteria introduced during bathing. This self-cleaning process mirrors the oceanic activity that purifies seawater.

Padma Shri Dr. Ajay Sonkar highlights the medical potential of bacteriophages, which can target harmful bacteria without affecting beneficial ones. He sees Ganga’s unique self-purification as a message from nature—just as the river safeguards its existence, humanity must live in harmony with nature, or risk nature taking its own course of action. 
Who is this Dr Ajay?

Dr Ajay is the scientist of India, who through his research not only ended Japan's monopoly in the method of making pearls in the sea but also created a global wave by making the world's largest and most valuable pearl. Dr Ajay has done great work on cancer and nutrition from Wageningen University of the Netherlands. Apart from this, he also has research on nutrition, heart diseases and diabetes. The whole of America looks upon his work on biological genetic code related to DNA from Rice University, Houston, USA with respect. 

He has worked extensively on cell biology and autophagy with 2016 Nobel laureate Japanese scientist Dr. Yoshinori Ohsumi from Tokyo Institute of Technology. Apart from this, he has worked twice on cognitive fitness and sensitive guts from Harvard Medical School. In 2004, Dr Ajay was appointed as a lifetime professor at Bundelkhand University's J.C. Bose Institute of Life Sciences. Earlier in 2000, Purvanchal University had honoured him with the title of Doctor of Science.

CM Yogi unveils Rs.1622 Cr projects in Lakhimpur, lays foundation for Gola Gokarnath corridor

Class 10 student shot dead over exam cheating dispute in Bihar's Sasaram. Here's how the incident unfolded ddr

'Not being racist, but I'm not recommending anyone to go to India': Viral Reddit post on KIIT sparks debate ddr

'Spoke to Air India immediately': Aviation Minister on Shivraj Singh Chouhan's complaint of broken seat ddr

BREAKING: Ex-RBI governor Shaktikanta Das appointed Principal Secretary-2 to PM: Reports ddr

CM Yogi unveils Rs.1622 Cr projects in Lakhimpur, lays foundation for Gola Gokarnath corridor

Class 10 student shot dead over exam cheating dispute in Bihar's Sasaram. Here's how the incident unfolded ddr

Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Shami gears up for blockbuster return against Pakistan in ODIs after a decade snt

'Not being racist, but I'm not recommending anyone to go to India': Viral Reddit post on KIIT sparks debate ddr

Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Spin demons continue to haunt Babar Azam in ODIs - will India exploit weakness snt

