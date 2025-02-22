India Vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy: Sunny Deol to promote 'Jaat' during the match; read on

Sunny Deol will star in 'Jaat' on April 10, 2025, after Gadar 2. The movie's teaser has everyone's attention, and the actor is ready to promote it. Sunny Deol will promote 'Jaat' during India vs. Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy.

Richa Barua
Published: Feb 22, 2025, 6:03 PM IST

Sunny Deol's next film, Jaat, is set to be released on April 10, 2025, following the hit Gadar 2. The film's trailer has piqued everyone's interest, and the actor is now preparing to begin promotional activities. Sunny Deol will promote Jaat during the India-Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy. 

Sunny Deol was last seen on the big screen in Gadar 2, which became a box-office smash hit. The film, also starring Ameesha Patel, grossed Rs. 525.45 crore. Fans of the actor have been impatiently anticipating his upcoming film, Jaat.

Also Read: Nayanthara to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 7 tallest Tamil actresses

Mythri Movie Makers produces the film, which has previously supported numerous blockbuster South films, including the Pushpa franchise. Jaat is directed by Gopichand Malineni, who has previously directed Telugu films such as Bodyguard, Krack, Veera Simha Reddy, and others.

Jaat's teaser was posted a few months ago and had a wonderful response. After Gadar 2, fans are anticipating another super-massive picture from Deol, and because Jaat is produced and directed by South filmmakers, the audience's expectations are high.

The ICC Champions Trophy is already underway, and tomorrow's match is a significant one. It's India vs. Pakistan, and everyone will be riveted to their televisions or phones to see who wins. Sunny Deol is all prepared to promote Jaat at the India-Pakistan match.

Also Read: Emergency: When and where to watch Kangana Ranaut's film online

The ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. While Sunny will be there to promote the film, many other Bollywood celebrities are likely to attend simply to watch and enjoy the match.

Jaat is scheduled to enter theatres on April 10, 2025. The film also features Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Zarina Wahab, and Ayesha Khan.
 

