CM Yogi unveils Rs.1622 Cr projects in Lakhimpur, lays foundation for Gola Gokarnath corridor

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ushered in a new era of development for Lakhimpur Kheri on Saturday, inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for 373 projects worth Rs 1,622 crore at Rajendra Giri Memorial Stadium. He also launched the ‘Chhoti Kashi’ Gola Gokarnath Shiva Temple Corridor, declaring that Lakhimpur Kheri is no longer backward—its fertile land now yields gold.

CM Yogi recalled Lakhimpur Kheri's underdevelopment at independence—plagued by malaria and poor accessibility despite Dudhwa National Park. Now, an airstrip in Palia is set to become a full-fledged airport, and flood prevention measures are underway, he remarked.

Assuring no regulatory hurdles, he emphasized the double-engine government's vision to boost spiritual and eco-tourism, creating ample jobs. With its fertile land yielding 'gold,' Lakhimpur Kheri is on the path to transformation.

CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized that Lakhimpur Kheri has progressed beyond its status as a backward district. Nearly Rs 4500 crore worth of projects have been inaugurated and launched in this district. These include the Gola Gokarnath Temple Corridor and the country’s first PLA plant (bio-plastic manufacturing) set up by Balrampur Chini Mills Limited. He also laid the foundation stone for a Rs2850 crore plastic plant in Kumbhi.

Lakhimpur now boasts not just Dudhwa National Park but also a new medical college. Numerous development projects will ease the lives of the people and create new employment opportunities. This progress has been made possible through the guidance of PM Modi, government support, and the dedication of public representatives.

CM Yogi Adityanath addressed Lakhimpur Kheri's past connectivity challenges, particularly the uncertainty surrounding the Bahraich-Mailani railway line. He assured that the government would allocate necessary funds to enhance tourism through improved rail connectivity, expressing confidence in Indian Railways' positive initiatives to boost tourism. Additionally, he lauded the Tharu tribal women's efforts in preserving their culture and producing handicrafts, which have been recognized under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme. He said that even the Prime Minister has acknowledged their efforts.

The Chief Minister credited the region’s public representatives for actively participating in development initiatives. From building a medical college and developing an airstrip into an airport to enhancing eco-tourism at Dudhwa National Park, setting up a PLA plant, and constructing the Gola Gokarnath Corridor—each initiative reflects their dedication. He expressed optimism that Lakhimpur Kheri would soon become one of the most developed districts in the state.

CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh as a testament to Uttar Pradesh's organizational prowess, with nearly 60 crore devotees participating in the sacred bathing ritual between January 13 and February 22.

He criticized detractors attempting to tarnish the state's reputation and emphasized that development fosters job creation and self-reliance, laying the foundation for a developed India. The successful Maha Kumbh has, according to him, silenced critics opposing progress and innovation.

CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the administration to ensure proper rehabilitation for those displaced by the Gola Gokarnath Corridor development. Families losing homes are to be provided with suitable housing, and shop owners are to receive organized commercial spaces. The government's goal is to enhance the region's beauty and improve residents' lives without leaving anyone without shelter or livelihood, CM Yogi remarked.

Before the event, CM Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Gola Gokarnath Shiva Temple, extending Maha Shivaratri greetings and expressing gratitude for contributing to the temple's development. He requested citizens to include him in their Shivaratri prayers. Additionally, he paid tribute to the late MLA Arvind Giri, stating that his dreams for the region are now being realized.

The event was attended by Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, Excise Minister Nitin Agarwal, MLAs Aman Giri, Harvinder Kumar Sahni ‘Romi,’ Saurabh Singh ‘Sonu,’ Shashank Verma, Vinod Shankar Awasthi, Lokendra Pratap Singh, Yogesh Verma, Manju Tyagi, MLC Anoop Gupta, BJP Regional President Kamlesh Mishra, District President Sunil Singh, and several other prominent leaders.

