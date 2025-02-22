CM Yogi lays foundation for Rs.2,850 Cr biopolymer plant in Kumbhi, boosting jobs and sustainability

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the state's simultaneous spiritual and economic advancements. “While crores of devotees from across the country and abroad are gathering in Prayagraj for the holy bath at Mahakumbh, Lakhimpur Kheri is witnessing an unprecedented investment,” he said.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of the country's first biopolymer plant at the Kumbhi Sugar Mill Complex in Lakhimpur Kheri at a cost of Rs 2,850 crore on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “The MoU that the government had signed for the country's first bioplastic plant has been brought to the ground today. This is the first investment of its kind in the country.”

Notably, Balrampur Chini Mills Limited is set to establish the country's first biopolymer plant in Lakhimpur Kheri at an investment of Rs 2,850 crore.

CM Yogi said that this bioplastic plant will realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve of self-reliant India and environmental protection. The bottles, plates, cups and carry bags made here will be completely disposable and will dissolve in the soil in just three months.

The Chief Minister further mentioned that the world is excited to be part of the Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh. He mentioned that from January 13 to February 22, around 60 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in the Sangam. “I will go from here to Gola Gokarnath and then to Prayagraj, but I saw the Mahakumbh in Kumbhi itself. This is the ‘Mahakumbh of investment’,” he said.

The CM mentioned that the Rs 2,850 crore plant being set up here will be India's first integrated unit, creating thousands of jobs and increasing farmers' income. The UP government will sign an MoU with the plant for skill development, helping students connect directly with employment.

Expressing concern over environmental issues, CM Yogi highlighted how global warming is causing unseasonal rain and droughts. He stated that the government is adopting zero-liquid discharge technology to protect rivers and canals. He also mentioned that Uttar Pradesh has received investment proposals worth Rs 45 lakh crore, with Rs 15 lakh crore already invested and projects worth Rs 3-5 lakh crore in the pipeline, generating jobs for 7-8 lakh youths.

“The plant will produce polylactic acid (PLA)-based bioplastic, which will be used to make eco-friendly products such as disposable bottles, food trays, cutlery, ice cream cups, and carry bags,” he added.

Highlighting one of the plant’s key features, the CM said that it will naturally decompose in soil within 3 to 6 months helping control pollution. He mentioned that the plant will also operate on the Zero Liquid Discharge principle, ensuring no harmful waste flows into rivers or drains. The project is expected to create thousands of jobs and open new opportunities in the sugar industry.

The Chief Minister requested Balrampur Chini Mills Limited to collaborate with ITIs, polytechnics, and local colleges to train youth and provide them with employment opportunities. He expressed confidence that this plant will be a milestone in achieving environmental conservation, the 'Make in India' initiative, and the vision of a self-reliant India.

The event was attended by Minister Nitin Agrawal, Minister of State Sanjay Singh Gangwar, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary of the Sugar Industry Veena Kumar Meena, and other officials.

