Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karim Benzema to Al-Ittihad: Cristiano Ronaldo fans welcome Real Madrid icon to Saudi Arabia with memes

    Real Madrid's legendary striker Karim Benzema has reportedly signed a contract with Al-Ittihad said to be valid until 2025, sparking massive excitement among Cristiano Ronaldo fans, who are gearing up to see the two face each other in the Saudi Pro League.

    football Karim Benzema to Al-Ittihad Cristiano Ronaldo fans welcome Real Madrid legend to Saudi Pro League with memes snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 5, 2023, 4:53 PM IST

    A day after Real Madrid confirmed the departure of legendary striker Karim Benzema, who spent 14 trophy-laden years at the Santiago Bernabeu, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the Frenchman has signed for Saudi Arabian giants Al-Ittihad on a two-year contract.

    "Karim Benzema has signed main part of docs to become new Al Ittihad player joining the Saudi league — here we go! Understand contract will be valid until 2025 but will also include option for further season. Karim will say goodbye to Madrid fans then travel to Saudi," wrote Romano on Twitter, sparking a massive reaction among fans of the Saudi Pro League.

    Interestingly, Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo's fans took to Twitter to welcome Karim Benzema to the Gulf nation, with most awaiting a mouth-watering contest between the two former Real Madrid stars. It is worth noting that during Ronaldo's time with the Los Blancos, his pairing with Benzema was one of football's greatest link-up as the Frenchman proved to be a critical playmaker for the Portuguese talisman.

    "Karim Benzema's career at Real Madrid has been an example of behaviour and professionalism and has represented the values ​​of our club. Karim Benzema has earned the right to decide his future," Real Madrid said in a statement on Sunday.

    Also read: It's official now: Karim Benzema will leave Real Madrid after 14 years at club

    An “institutional act of tribute and farewell to Karim Benzema” will take place at Real Madrid City, with the presence of the club's president Florentino Perez. 

    At the age of 21, Benzema moved from the French club Lyon, where he had begun his professional football career, to Real Madrid. Since then, Benzema has played for Real in 647 games (across all competitions), appearing in 353 of them and scoring 353 goals. He ranks second all-time for Real Madrid in both LaLiga and the Champions League in terms of goals scored.

    During the fourteen seasons at Real Madrid, the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner clinched 25 titles – a record number for the club. These included 5 Champions League titles, 5 Club World Cups, 4 Super Cups, 4 LaLiga titles, 3 Copas del Rey and 4 Spanish Super Cups. Benzema is also the fourth-highest goalscorer in the history of the Champions League and the domestic league, respectively.

    The French forward is the current winner of both the Ballon d'Or and the UEFA Player of the Year awards; he took home the former with an astounding 549 votes. For the prized honour, he prevailed against Kevin de Bruyne and Sadio Mane. Additionally, Benzema won the Pichichi Trophy in 2022 and was a member of the FIFA FIFPRO Eleven.

    Also read: It's Barcelona vs Al-Hilal vs Inter Miami for Lionel Messi: Race heats up to sign Argentine after PSG exit

    With Benzema's move to Saudi Pro League 2022-23 champions Al-Ittihad reportedly confirmed, here's a look at how Ronaldo fans welcomed the Real Madrid icon:

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2023, 5:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WTC Final: Monty Panesar feels India must play 2 spinners against Australia; picks X-factor players snt

    WTC Final: Monty Panesar feels India must play 2 spinners against Australia; picks X-factor players

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Cameron Green's success in India has helped Aussies' dugout, says teammates osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Cameron Green's success in India has helped Aussies' dugout, says teammates

    Wrestlers vs Brij Bhushan: Sakshi Malik withdraws from protest; resumes job at Railways snt

    'Fight for justice continues': Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia squash reports of withdrawal from protest

    Tennis French Open 2023: It's game on, says Tsitsipas ahead of quarter-final clash against Alcaraz osf

    French Open 2023: It's game on, says Tsitsipas ahead of quarter-final clash against Alcaraz

    football Its Barcelona vs Al-Hilal vs Inter Miami for Lionel Messi: Race heats up to sign Argentine after PSG exit snt

    It's Barcelona vs Al-Hilal vs Inter Miami for Lionel Messi: Race heats up to sign Argentine after PSG exit

    Recent Stories

    Football It's Man United vs Real Madrid for Harry Kane: Will goal-scoring machine leave Tottenham after 14 years? osf

    It's Man United vs Real Madrid for Harry Kane: Will goal-scoring machine leave Tottenham after 14 years?

    Nothing Phone (2) to be manufactured in India global launch in July gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) to be manufactured in India, global launch in July

    SEXY pictures: Megan Fox flaunts her curvy figure in bikini selfie; actress shows off her new tattoo RBA

    SEXY pictures: Megan Fox flaunts her curvy figure in bikini selfie; actress shows off her new tattoo

    Lemonade to Iced Tea: 7 hydrating cool drinks vma

    Lemonade to Iced Tea: 7 hydrating cool drinks

    Madras HC stays release of 'Arikomban' into forest for a day over PIL to handover tusker to Kerala anr

    Madras HC stays release of 'Arikomban' into forest for a day over PIL to handover tusker to Kerala

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon