Lionel Messi wants to return to Barcelona, confirms Argentine's father after PSG exit

Two days after Lionel Messi played his last game for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the Argentine's father on Monday confirmed that the legendary forward wants to return to Barcelona.

In what has sparked massive excitement among Barcelona fans, legendary forward Lionel Messi's father on Monday confirmed that the 36-year-old icon wants to return to the Catalan club this summer. Jorge Messi, the Argentine's father and agent, told journalist Toni Juanmartí that the seven-time Ballon d'Or is keen to return to Camp Nou, two days after he played his last game for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after a two-year stint at Parc des Princes.

Also read: It's Barcelona vs Al-Hilal vs Inter Miami for Lionel Messi: Race heats up to sign Argentine after PSG exit

“Leo wants to return to Barça and I would love for him to come back. It is an option,” Messi's father told journalist Toni Juanmartí on Monday. The quote emerged after the same journalist shared a video of Messi senior arriving for talks with Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

Although Messi's departure from Paris Saint-Germain has already been announced, his next destination has not yet been selected. The Argentine has been linked with both a return to Barcelona and move to Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal and MLS side Inter Miami.

According to earlier reports on Monday, LaLiga had finally approved Barcelona's "feasibility plan" for the summer, a strategy for safeguarding and planning the club's financial future, giving the club the go-ahead to sign new contracts.

With that, Messi's return is now actually feasible.

Also read: Karim Benzema to Al-Ittihad: Cristiano Ronaldo fans welcome Real Madrid icon to Saudi Arabia with memes