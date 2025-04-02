Sonam Kapoor on Competing with Deepika and Anushka: 'They Were All Supermodels

Read Full Gallery

Reflecting on her journey, Sonam Kapoor emphasized the importance of embracing one's uniqueness in a competitive industry.

Sonam Kapoor Reflects on Her Bollywood Debut

Sonam Kapoor recently opened up about her early days in Bollywood, recalling the challenges she faced while debuting alongside Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma. In a throwback interview, Sonam described the era as dominated by the "size zero" trend, which added pressure to conform to beauty standards. She highlighted how Deepika and Anushka, both supermodels at the time, brought a unique glamour to the industry.

Why Sonam Kapoor Called Them Supermodels

Sonam Kapoor explained that Deepika and Anushka's modeling backgrounds gave them an edge in terms of confidence and style. She acknowledged their striking presence and ability to adapt seamlessly to the demands of Bollywood. Sonam, who stood out with her height and distinct features, felt fortunate to work with progressive directors who appreciated her individuality.

Sonam Kapoor's Previous Comments on Deepika and Anushka

In earlier interviews, Sonam Kapoor had candidly shared her views on the competitive atmosphere in Bollywood. She admitted to feeling overshadowed by the supermodel aura of her fellow actresses. However, she also expressed admiration for their dedication and professionalism, which inspired her to carve her own niche in the industry.

She credited her family and mentors for instilling confidence in her, allowing her to thrive despite the challenges. Sonam's comments on Deepika and Anushka highlight her respect for their achievements while celebrating her own growth as an actress.