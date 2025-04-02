Interactive Brokers Stock Rallies On Strong March Metrics — Retail Stays Optimistic

Read Full Article

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) rose over 2% on Tuesday after the company reported strong metrics for March 2025.

IBKR announced a 44% year-over-year (YoY) jump in its daily average revenue trades to 3.471 million. The figure dipped by 4% compared to the previous month.

Client accounts rose 32% YoY to 3.62 million during the month. Interactive Brokers said that the real account growth in March was 87,700 accounts compared to the calculated change in accounts of 74,400. The difference is attributable to 13.3 thousand accounts that were escheated to governmental authorities, as required by law, it said.

Ending client equity jumped 23% YoY to $573.5 billion but fell 2% compared to February 2025. Ending client margin loan balances rose 24% YoY to $63.7 billion.

At the same time, ending client credit balances increased 19% YoY to $125.2 billion, including $4.9 billion in insured bank deposit sweeps.

During the month, the average order size for stocks stood at 959 shares with an average commission per cleared commissionable order of $2.17.

For equity options, the average size stood at 6.4 contracts, while for futures, it was 2.8 contracts.

For the quarter that ended on March 31, the mark-to-market gains on the U.S. government securities portfolio stood at $462,000.

Earlier this month, Interactive Brokers announced it had expanded its market offerings by adding access to the Ljubljana Stock Exchange.

With the expansion, the company’s clients can trade Slovenian equities alongside products from over 160 other global exchanges, including stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, funds, and more, from a single unified platform.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment on Stocktwits continued to trend in the ‘bullish’ territory (60/100), accompanied by ‘high’ levels of message volume.

IBKR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:51 a.m. ET on April 1, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

IBKR shares have lost nearly 7% since the beginning of 2025. However, the stock is up over 51% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos